ST PAUL, Minn — St. Paul police believe they know who pulled the trigger in an outburst of violence Sunday afternoon that left three people dead and two others wounded. Interim police chief Jeremy Ellison told reporters at a press conference Monday afternoon that investigators think they have identified the person responsible. "We believe we do, yes," Ellison answered when asked if police know the identity of the person they're looking for, but offered no details while calling it an active investigation.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO