Bloomington, MN

Teen injured in shooting near State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A teen was shot near the Minnesota State Fair, leading police to block off Como and Snelling Avenues for a short time Monday night. St. Paul police said officers were called to the 1500 block of Como Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located an 18-year-old man with gunshot injuries to the torso.
St. Paul police identify potential suspect in triple fatal shooting

ST PAUL, Minn — St. Paul police believe they know who pulled the trigger in an outburst of violence Sunday afternoon that left three people dead and two others wounded. Interim police chief Jeremy Ellison told reporters at a press conference Monday afternoon that investigators think they have identified the person responsible. "We believe we do, yes," Ellison answered when asked if police know the identity of the person they're looking for, but offered no details while calling it an active investigation.
School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students

BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
Four shot outside north Minneapolis liquor store

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were transported to hospitals with "potentially life-threatening" injuries after a shooting Friday night outside a north Minneapolis liquor store. Minneapolis Police say they believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside Merwin Liquors Minneapolis on West Broadway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where two men and two women were shot.
Increased police presence at Minnesota State Fair after person shot Saturday

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department confirmed a shooting took place at the fairgrounds Saturday night, prompting an evacuation. During a press conference Sunday, State Fair Chief of Police Ron Knafla said the incident happened after a "large group of youths" started causing fights near the Midway. When the shot was fired, Knafla said there were numerous officers nearby who were able to react quickly.
Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
Minneapolis listed as second-best U.S. city for Gen Zers

MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to the best cities in the country for Generation Z — otherwise known as Zoomers — you may not have to look too far. "One of the big selling points for Minneapolis is it's very affordable," said co-founder of "The Wilderness Fitness and Coworking," Addie Wales.
Community support pours in for injured Bloomington teen

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington sports community is rallying around a young athlete who suffered a devastating injury during a high school football game Friday. A CaringBridge site set up for Ethan Durkin Glynn says the 9th grader suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing for his Bloomington Jefferson 9th grade football team. The impact from a tackle left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers. It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.
Unions feel positive vibe on Labor Day

ST PAUL, Minn. — Cool jazz notes wafted through the air Monday afternoon at the Minnesota AFL-CIO Pavilion at the State Fair. Cornbread Harris, a 95-year-old entertainer, sat at the keyboard playing and singing blues songs, but Minnesota's labor movement is feeling upbeat on this Labor Day. "I feel...
Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
