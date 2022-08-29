Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
MedicalXpress
Project aims to achieve cell-based heart repair
Chronic heart failure—also known as cardiac insufficiency in medicine—is the most common reason for hospital admissions and one of the most frequent causes of death in the western world. In Germany alone, 4 million people suffer from this disease. Often a heart attack precedes heart failure. An international...
Phys.org
A key step toward growing human kidneys in the laboratory
Kidney disease affects one in nine adults globally and the incidence of kidney failure is steadily rising around the world. Being able to grow working kidney tissue in a laboratory could help accelerate medical treatments for kidney disease and restore kidney function. The kidney forms normally in humans as a result of two building blocks—metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud. The laboratory of Joseph Bonventre, MD, Ph.D., Chief of the Renal Unit and Founding Chief of the Engineering in Medicine Division at the Brigham, figured out how to generate the first building block—metanephric mesenchyme—resulting in many components of the kidney from human stem cells seven years ago.
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird
The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
scitechdaily.com
Remarkable Anti-Aging Drug Delivers Positive Effects on Health and Lifespan With Brief Exposure
Brief exposure to rapamycin has the same anti-aging effects as lifelong treatment. Imagine being able to take a medicine that prevents the decline that comes with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are searching for drugs that have these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is Rapamycin. It is known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. It is often given lifelong to obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug. However, even at the low doses used in the prevention of age-related decline, negative side effects may occur. Plus, it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose. A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment. This opens new doors for a potential application in humans.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure benefit from dapagliflozin regardless of ejection fraction
Dapagliflozin reduces the risks of death and cardiovascular events in patients with heart failure regardless of ejection fraction, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. This pre-specified patient-level meta-analysis combined the DAPA-HF and DELIVER trials of the SGLT2 inhibitor...
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
scitechdaily.com
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
Good News Network
Alzheimer’s Memory Loss Reversed in Mice After Scientists Discover Method to Form New Brain Cells
Alzheimer’s has been reversed in mice after scientists at the University of Illinois-Chicago boosted the formation of new brain cells, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Their gene therapy fueled new neurons in the hippocampus—a region in the brain vital for learning and remembering where you put...
Could this little-known part of your cells help reverse aging?
Story at a glance Plasmalogens are lipids that are found in cell membranes. The amount of plasmalogens found in the body may diminish with age. Researchers are examining whether plasmalogens taken as a supplement could have positive health and anti-aging effects. Scientists have long been interested in studying aging: how it happens, why it happens,…
ohmymag.co.uk
Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
MedicalXpress
Low physical function after age 65 associated with future cardiovascular disease
Among people older than age 65 who were assessed using a short physical function test, having lower physical function was independently associated with a greater risk of developing heart attack, heart failure and stroke, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The Short...
MedicalXpress
Scientists eavesdrop on communication between fat and brain
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person's fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cancer Cells Into Normal Cells
A mechanism is discovered that explains how cancer cells transform into normal, harmless ones. A recent study explains how changing the chemical modifications, or so-called epigenetics, of a specific type of leukemia cell’s genetic material, the messenger RNA, leads to the transformation of highly proliferative leukemia cells into normal cells that no longer multiply.
Long COVID Scientists Explain Cells That Spawn Rogue Antibodies
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins.In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and so-called cytokine storms—dangerous immune overreactions that can lead to tissue damage and death—in patients with severe COVID-19. It wasn’t long before researchers began to identify antibodies that target the patient’s own body rather than attacking SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.Those studies revealed that patients with severe COVID-19 share some of...
scitechdaily.com
A New Genetic Eye Disease Has Been Discovered
A new type of macular dystrophy, which is a cause of central vision loss, has been discovered through genetic and clinical research. A new disease that damages the macula, a small region of the light-sensing retina required for sharp, central vision, has been discovered by National Eye Institute (NEI) researchers. The researchers have published their findings on the unnamed new macular dystrophy in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology. NEI is a branch of the National Institutes of Health.
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
How Narcissists Raise Their Self-Esteem
Narcissistic man (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Tono Balaguer. We all want to improve our social status and self-esteem, but narcissists feel compelled to. A recent study concluded this is their constant concern. More than most people, they look to others for self-definition and self-esteem, which is very high or low. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, their self-appraisal fluctuates between extreme inflation and deflation.
