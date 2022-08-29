When does Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte return? We finally have an official date

Attention, Starbucks fans. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back.

The coffee chain announced Monday it's bringing back the beloved fall drink on Aug. 30 for its 19th year.

The PSL, as the drink is commonly called, combines Starbucks espresso and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Customers can order it hot, iced or blended.

Starbucks brought back the PSL a little later than usual. Last year, the chain launched the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 24. Meanwhile, competitors, including Dunkin, have already rolled out pumpkin spice offerings at stores.

Also available Tuesday at Starbucks: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which combines Starbucks Cold Brew with sweet vanilla syrup, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice.

Cold beverages have been a popular option among Starbucks consumers. During its third-quarter earnings report, the company said cold beverages accounted for 75% of total beverage sales in the U.S.

The Apple Crisp Macchiato, introduced by Starbucks last year, is back as well but will now incorporate oat milk and Starbucks Blonde espresso, along with apple, cinnamon and brown sugar and a spiced apple drizzle. Dairy alternatives now make up a quarter of Starbucks' milk-related beverages sold, according to the company.

Starbucks will also offer several pumpkin-flavored bakery items, including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. The chain also offers a Pumpkin Loaf year-round.

If you're wondering why grocery stores and retailers are filled with pumpkin spice products, blame Starbucks. Its Pumpkin Spice Latte sparked a wave of products featuring the beloved flavor over the years.

Not a Starbucks fan? Here are other chains offering fall flavors.

Pumpkin spice latte and more at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme

Dunkin' released its fall menu on Aug. 10. It includes the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery line-up, maple sugar bacon items, Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

Now through Sept. 13, Dunkin' customers can get a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3. Dunkin and Goldfish also recently announced a collaboration: Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme brought back its pumpkin spice-flavored drinks and doughnuts, including the pumpkin spice latte, iced coffee and PSL swirl doughnuts.

If you're on the hunt for another pumpkin-flavored treat, Oreo recently released its Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies. But hurry − they are only available while supplies last.

Dairy Queen, Smoothie King plan pumpkin offerings for the fall

Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, which blends real pumpkin pie pieces with vanilla soft serve ice cream, returns to menus on Aug. 29, Thrillist reports.

Last year, Smoothie King unveiled its line of protein-packed pumpkin smoothies on Aug. 31. The nationwide smoothie chain teased on Facebook that the line will return, but it didn't offer an official release date.