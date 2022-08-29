Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers study gene mutations in children with 'uncombable hair syndrome'
A large international team of researchers has conducted a genotypic spectrum analysis for uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) and in so doing has found two pathogenic missense variants in PADI3 that account for the majority of cases. In their paper published in JAMA Dermatology, the group describes how they studied the genes of 107 children with the syndrome to identify its genetic roots.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover first therapeutic option for patients with rare and aggressive form of mitochondrial disease
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have discovered a molecule that may have therapeutic benefits for children with a life-threatening form of mitochondrial disease. The findings were published in the journal JCI Insight. Mitochondrial disease can describe a wide variety of conditions characterized by different symptoms and a range...
MedicalXpress
Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis
An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
MedicalXpress
New technology offers pathways to finding treatments for kidney disease
Chronic kidney disease and eventual kidney failure are incurable diseases that affect 13% of the U.S. population, particularly those with high blood pressure and diabetes. These diseases degrade the "podocyte" cells of the kidney that maintain the body's blood filtration system, eventually sending patients to dialysis. The search for effective...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Researchers report encouraging immunotherapy option for relapsed myeloma patients
Mount Sinai researchers have published results that show encouraging therapeutic options for patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma after first-line treatment with bispecific antibodies fails. Bispecific antibodies are a type of antibody that can bind to two different antigens at the same time—they are meant to enhance the immune system's destruction of tumor cells.
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
MedicalXpress
Low physical function after age 65 associated with future cardiovascular disease
Among people older than age 65 who were assessed using a short physical function test, having lower physical function was independently associated with a greater risk of developing heart attack, heart failure and stroke, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The Short...
MedicalXpress
What to do and not do when your child has a viral fever
When kids get sick, most of the time, viruses or bacteria cause their infections. While viral and bacterial infections can have similar symptoms, such as coughing, sore throat and fever, one big difference between the two is how they are treated. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a...
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing
The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
MedicalXpress
Scientists eavesdrop on communication between fat and brain
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person's fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
MedicalXpress
Recent findings suggest new omicron BA.2.75 is as susceptible to antibodies as the currently dominant variant
In a recent study, researchers from Karolinska Institutet and others have characterized the new omicron variant BA.2.75, comparing its ability to evade antibodies against current and previous variants. The study, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, suggests that BA.2.75 is not more resistant to antibodies than the currently dominating BA.5, which is positive news.
MedicalXpress
Physically active people who increased their activity level early on in the pandemic fared worse
When the world shut down in March 2020, many of us scaled back our exercise and other physical activity. Those COVID kilos yielded interest, and many of us still haven't rid ourselves of them. But it could have been worse. It could be that forcing too much physical activity too...
MedicalXpress
Previous variants of SARS-CoV-2 provide protection against omicron BA.5 infection
Vaccinated people who were infected by the first omicron subvariants have four times greater protection than vaccinated people who were not infected. These results are part of a study that will be published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study was led by Luís Graça, group leader...
MedicalXpress
Increased use of telehealth for opioid use disorder associated with reduced risk of overdose
The expansion of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with individuals staying in treatment longer and reducing their risk of medically treated overdose, according to a new study. Published today in JAMA Psychiatry, this study was a collaborative effort led by researchers at the National Center for Injury...
MedicalXpress
Early intervention effective in treating neurodevelopmental disorders
A new study suggests that therapeutic interventions to treat neurodevelopmental disorders may be more effective if done during the early stages of brain development. "In order to stop the progression of neurodevelopmental disorders, it is important to identify how and when brain circuits are changing during development. Our study identifies when circuits are altered in addition to how brain circuits are corrected," said the study's senior author Molly Huntsman, Ph.D., associate professor at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences located on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
MedicalXpress
Using machine learning to identify undiagnosable cancers
The first step in choosing the appropriate treatment for a cancer patient is to identify their specific type of cancer, including determining the primary site—the organ or part of the body where the cancer begins. In rare cases, the origin of a cancer cannot be determined, even with extensive...
MedicalXpress
Common back ailment could be sign of heart failure
Columbia researchers have found a link between a common back ailment and a type of heart failure, suggesting that screening patients with lumbar spinal stenosis could identify those at risk of the heart disease and prevent premature deaths. Once considered rare, the heart disease, called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is now...
MedicalXpress
Most promising PTSD treatment may use 'ecstasy' or 'magic mushrooms' alongside psychotherapy
Post-COVID trauma and the war in Ukraine means that millions of people are suffering or are at an increased risk of developing an "epidemic" of post-traumatic stress (PTSD). Now a new review suggests that combining established psychotherapy methods with newer pharmaceuticals may offer the best therapeutic approach to deal with the large-scale problems faced by the health care systems in different countries in coping with mass trauma. Psychedelic medications including MDMA ("ecstasy") and psilocybin ("magic mushrooms") show the greatest promise. This work is published in the August edition of the peer-reviewed journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
MedicalXpress
Study finds enzyme in the brain is a 'metastat' for body weight
An enzyme found in the brain acts as a major regulator of body weight, Yale researchers have discovered. In a new study, they found that removing the enzyme from neurons in a part of the brain known as the hypothalamus led mice to gain weight and burn less fat. This finding, they say, suggests that the enzyme could be a target for treating metabolic disease.
MedicalXpress
Researcher unlocks mystery of 'chemo-brain,' identifies possible treatment
Though chemotherapy can be lifesaving, the cancer treatment often leaves patients suffering from debilitating side effects, including cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function and attention. Dubbed "chemo brain," these lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients' quality of life long after they have completed their cancer treatments. Currently, there...
Comments / 0