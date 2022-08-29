ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

PLANetizen

The Role of Microhousing in Ending Chronic Homelessness

With high costs and an inadequate supply putting affordable housing out of reach for more and more Americans, cities around the country are turning to a new form of small, temporary housing units as one tool in the broader project of eliminating chronic homelessness and connecting unhoused people with the services they need. Sometimes known as ‘tiny homes,’ the micro-units are designed to be built quickly and affordably, providing individual shelter and security for people experiencing homelessness and filling a critical gap in the system.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS San Francisco

Mother and son team up to help homeless in Hayward

HAYWARD – An East Bay mother and son are teachers by day, but outside the classroom, they team up to serve those in need in downtown Hayward.Janay Shepherd got inspired to serve the unsheltered while she was volunteering for Love Never Fails, a nonprofit that prevents and fights human trafficking.As the group walked East Bay streets looking for survivors to help, she also met the gaze of homeless folks."I've just seen the desperation in their eyes. When you're hungry, you have a look on your face of loneliness and sadness," she told KPIX 5.Janay explained how she stepped out in...
HAYWARD, CA
San José Spotlight

What San Jose should know about the new COVID vaccine

The new omicron variant booster shot may be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. Until now, the current vaccine and boosters did not target omicron. The new booster shot is designed to be effective against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The formula combines half of the original vaccine with protections that target the omicron subvariants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the new shot this week, with availability as soon as next week.
SAN JOSE, CA
48hills.org

Should shopping malls become housing? Yes—but only if the state does it right

The immense potential to build millions of new California housing units on the many thousands of square miles of land throughout the state that are now zoned exclusively for commercial use is obvious. Obsolete shopping malls and office parks in the state’s metro areas, with their huge parking lots, are a prime opportunity for environmentally responsible and socially/economically successful large-scale residential development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

San Francisco Spends Millions to House and Then Evict Its Homeless

San Francisco, California, has spent millions of dollars housing the homeless before spending more to evict them, again, according to recent documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. Since 2019, the city has spent over $160 million every fiscal year on “permanent supportive housing” – i.e. single-room-occupancy hotels (SROs) across...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tenants of unsanitary downtown Oakland high-rise organize rent strike

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Tenants of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Oakland held a rally Tuesday night, to show they've had enough with their living conditions and are going to stop paying rent until the problems have been fixed. The residents say the building is unsanitary and unsafe to live in and it was time to take action."We recently had issues with vermin, rodents, security, break-ins, mold," said tenant Monty Joyce.Another tenant Alexandra Yuro-May added, "Most recently, we've experienced rodent infestations to the 11th floor of the building, we've experienced mold and sewage seeping through floors."Alameda County Vector Control did...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Exclusive: Death of Another Elderly Atria Park Resident after ‘Something They Ingested'

A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria Park assisted living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Park Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Parents Demand Immediate Changes After Shooting at Oakland School

Oakland parents still reeling from Monday's shooting at Madison Park Academy involving a 12-year-old shooter and 13-year-old victim are demanding the district make changes to better ensure the safety of their children. Marina Munoz is one of many frustrated parents who are hesitant to send their students back to school.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market

The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
SAN JOSE, CA

