Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
PLANetizen
The Role of Microhousing in Ending Chronic Homelessness
With high costs and an inadequate supply putting affordable housing out of reach for more and more Americans, cities around the country are turning to a new form of small, temporary housing units as one tool in the broader project of eliminating chronic homelessness and connecting unhoused people with the services they need. Sometimes known as ‘tiny homes,’ the micro-units are designed to be built quickly and affordably, providing individual shelter and security for people experiencing homelessness and filling a critical gap in the system.
East Oakland medical provider will combine health care, dental facilities under one roof
A dedicated provider of health care to low-income residents and others in the Bay Area is working toward opening a new health center in East Oakland, a spokesperson for the provider said. Lifelong Medical Care is merging two East Oakland health centers into the new facility planned for 10605 Foothill...
Mother and son team up to help homeless in Hayward
HAYWARD – An East Bay mother and son are teachers by day, but outside the classroom, they team up to serve those in need in downtown Hayward.Janay Shepherd got inspired to serve the unsheltered while she was volunteering for Love Never Fails, a nonprofit that prevents and fights human trafficking.As the group walked East Bay streets looking for survivors to help, she also met the gaze of homeless folks."I've just seen the desperation in their eyes. When you're hungry, you have a look on your face of loneliness and sadness," she told KPIX 5.Janay explained how she stepped out in...
What San Jose should know about the new COVID vaccine
The new omicron variant booster shot may be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. Until now, the current vaccine and boosters did not target omicron. The new booster shot is designed to be effective against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The formula combines half of the original vaccine with protections that target the omicron subvariants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the new shot this week, with availability as soon as next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study: This is the rudest city in California
Do you think you know which California city is the rudest?
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
48hills.org
Should shopping malls become housing? Yes—but only if the state does it right
The immense potential to build millions of new California housing units on the many thousands of square miles of land throughout the state that are now zoned exclusively for commercial use is obvious. Obsolete shopping malls and office parks in the state’s metro areas, with their huge parking lots, are a prime opportunity for environmentally responsible and socially/economically successful large-scale residential development.
Bay Area university loses top ranking on Forbes' best colleges list
This year, Forbes' methodology for ranking schools focused on the return on investment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arizonasuntimes.com
San Francisco Spends Millions to House and Then Evict Its Homeless
San Francisco, California, has spent millions of dollars housing the homeless before spending more to evict them, again, according to recent documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. Since 2019, the city has spent over $160 million every fiscal year on “permanent supportive housing” – i.e. single-room-occupancy hotels (SROs) across...
Tenants of unsanitary downtown Oakland high-rise organize rent strike
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Tenants of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Oakland held a rally Tuesday night, to show they've had enough with their living conditions and are going to stop paying rent until the problems have been fixed. The residents say the building is unsanitary and unsafe to live in and it was time to take action."We recently had issues with vermin, rodents, security, break-ins, mold," said tenant Monty Joyce.Another tenant Alexandra Yuro-May added, "Most recently, we've experienced rodent infestations to the 11th floor of the building, we've experienced mold and sewage seeping through floors."Alameda County Vector Control did...
DOJ warns of spike in 'rainbow fentanyl' as dealers target young Bay Area teens
Rainbow fentanyl also referred as 'rainbow fent,' comes in the form of brightly-colored pills or powder that looks like sidewalk chalk. Investigators say dealers are using the bold colors to attract teens- in some cases pressing the drug into food like fruit loops.
Hawaii woman to pay $155K to Bay Area victims in travel scheme or face jail time
A Hawaii travel agent must pay $155,000 to a number of Bay Area residents, or spend a year in county jail, after pleading no contest last week to collecting six figures for trips that she never actually booked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley, Stanford tie for No. 2 in Forbes' annual list of America's Top Colleges
BERKELEY, Calif. - Forbes released its annual ranking of America’s top colleges on Tuesday, and once again, the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University continued to be named among the best in the nation, tying for second place this year. UC Berkeley fell from its top slot last...
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Death of Another Elderly Atria Park Resident after ‘Something They Ingested'
A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria Park assisted living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Park Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
Hundreds pay tribute at funeral for Richmond Minister Marvin Webb
Minister Marvin Webb “had the heart of the champion,” according to Richmond City Councilmember Nat Bates. While on the baseball field, he played hard, played to win — a big reason he went on to play professionally. And when he moved on to become the coach at Contra Costa College, he had “a very tremendous and positive impact on the players,” Bates added.
Will San Francisco feel the heat during Bay Area heat wave?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Karl The Fog is not invited to Labor Day weekend festivities in San Francisco this year. Sunny skies are forecast to turn up the heat in the city. The hottest heat wave of the year arrived in the Bay Area on Thursday and temperatures will continue rising even higher through the […]
NBC Bay Area
Parents Demand Immediate Changes After Shooting at Oakland School
Oakland parents still reeling from Monday's shooting at Madison Park Academy involving a 12-year-old shooter and 13-year-old victim are demanding the district make changes to better ensure the safety of their children. Marina Munoz is one of many frustrated parents who are hesitant to send their students back to school.
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
Eater
San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market
The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley man charged with dealing fentanyl, meth, cocaine in San Francisco Tenderloin
A Berkeley man is facing serious drug sales charges after being arrested on Oregon Street by the San Francisco Police Department earlier this month, according to police and court papers. San Francisco police arrested Luis Cruz, 28, on a warrant related to the alleged sales of narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine...
Comments / 0