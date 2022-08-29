Fayetteville area high school football schedule for Week 3
Here is the Fayetteville area high school football schedule for Week 3 of the 2022 season.
Cape Fear at Terry Sanford
Pine Forest at Douglas Byrd
E.E. Smith at Clinton
West Johnston at Gray's Creek
Hoke County at South View
Fairmont at Westover
Seventy First (Open)
Jack Britt (Open)
Western Harnett at Union Pines (Thursday)
Overhills at Green Hope (Thursday)
East Columbus at Hobbton (Thursday)
Harnett Central at Apex (Thursday)
Trinity Christian vs. Sandhills Titans
St. Pauls at Northside-Jacksonville
Purnell Swett at Knightdale
Laney at Lumberton
Whiteville at East Bladen
West Bladen at South Brunswick
South Granville at Lee County
Midway at South Lenoir
Triton at Sanderson
