Here is the Fayetteville area high school football schedule for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Cape Fear at Terry Sanford

Pine Forest at Douglas Byrd

E.E. Smith at Clinton

West Johnston at Gray's Creek

Hoke County at South View

Fairmont at Westover

Seventy First (Open)

Jack Britt (Open)

Western Harnett at Union Pines (Thursday)

Overhills at Green Hope (Thursday)

East Columbus at Hobbton (Thursday)

Harnett Central at Apex (Thursday)

Trinity Christian vs. Sandhills Titans

St. Pauls at Northside-Jacksonville

Purnell Swett at Knightdale

Laney at Lumberton

Whiteville at East Bladen

West Bladen at South Brunswick

South Granville at Lee County

Midway at South Lenoir

Triton at Sanderson

