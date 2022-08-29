ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Area Schedule

By The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
Tuesday

Boys Soccer

Broadfording at Heritage, 5:15

Grace Academy at Shalom, 7

Girls Soccer

St. Maria Goretti at Berkeley Springs, 5

Prep Volleyball

Broadfording at Heritage, 5

Frederick Force at Saint James, 5:30

Grace Academy at Shalom, 6:45

Prep Golf

St. Maria Goretti and Hedgesville at The Woods, 4

Prep Field Hockey

Bullis School at Saint James, 5

Wednesday

Prep Volleyball

Maryland School for the Deaf at St. Maria Goretti, 6:30

Thursday

Boys Soccer

Saint James vs. St. Maria Goretti at Fairgrounds Park, 4:30

Calvary at Grace Academy, 4:30

Prep Volleyball

Calvary at Grace Academy, 5:30

Prep Golf

Washington County Tournament at Black Rock, 8

