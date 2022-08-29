Area Schedule
Tuesday
Boys Soccer
Broadfording at Heritage, 5:15
Grace Academy at Shalom, 7
Girls Soccer
St. Maria Goretti at Berkeley Springs, 5
Prep Volleyball
Broadfording at Heritage, 5
Frederick Force at Saint James, 5:30
Grace Academy at Shalom, 6:45
Prep Golf
St. Maria Goretti and Hedgesville at The Woods, 4
Prep Field Hockey
Bullis School at Saint James, 5
Wednesday
Prep Volleyball
Maryland School for the Deaf at St. Maria Goretti, 6:30
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Saint James vs. St. Maria Goretti at Fairgrounds Park, 4:30
Calvary at Grace Academy, 4:30
Prep Volleyball
Calvary at Grace Academy, 5:30
Prep Golf
Washington County Tournament at Black Rock, 8
