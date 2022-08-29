ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

VOTE: Marion Star Boys Best of the Week Performer Poll

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWa7w_0hZdiaY000

VOTE: Marion Star Boys Best of the Week Performer Poll

≫ Highland soccer's Dylan Thomas had a goal and an assist in a win over Lakewood.

≫ Mount Gilead cross country runner Will Baker won the Upper Sandusky Ice Breaker in 16:26.

≫ River Valley soccer's Hudson Pollock had an assist in a win over Hamilton Township one one day after kicking a field goal and 5 of 6 extra points in a football win over Madison.

≫ Northmor cross country's Ryan Lehman won the Colonel Crawford Early Bird Invitational in 16:29.

≫ Pleasant golfer Dawson Hall shot a 39 in a win over River Valley and Highland.

Voting continues at MarionStar.com and its app through early Sunday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Has Warning For College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to make a statement on Saturday night. Speaking to media members Wednesday, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson said of OSU's Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are." Henderson is coming off an outstanding All-American...
COLUMBUS, OH
Beacon

Ken Carmon inducted into Columbian Hall of Fame

TIFFIN — The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Former Port Clinton football coach Beau Carmon’s father, Ken, was recently inducted into the Columbian High School Hall of Fame in Tiffin over the weekend, a show of gratitude to a long-time teacher and coach. Carmon, a...
TIFFIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
City
Madison, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Marion, OH
City
Gilead Township, OH
Marion, OH
Sports
Marion, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Mount Gilead, OH
City
Hamilton Township, OH
Marion, OH
Government
saturdaytradition.com

Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame QB, responds to large spread entering Ohio State game

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner addressed being the heavy underdog heading into the Week 1 matchup against Ohio State. Notre Dame will have a chip on its shoulder for the game because of the odds and Buchner embraced that role. Not too many people are picking Notre Dame to win the game and Buchner understood that.
COLUMBUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized

LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
LUCAS, OH
Lima News

Three Lima Senior football players suspended

LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
LIMA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Thomas
Ohio Capital Journal

Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance

Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Richwood Independent Fair Thursday’s Schedule

1 – 2 p.m. Jr. Fair Premium Vouchers Cashed. 2 – 3 p.m. Antique Machinery in Operation – Antique Area. 5:00 p.m. Jr. Fair Swine Show, Arena, Showmanship followed by Market Classes. 7:00 p.m. Rodeo.
RICHWOOD, OH
columbusnavigator.com

8 Must-Try Sandwiches You Can Find Around Columbus

Sometimes you just have to put some ingredients on some bread and take it back to the basics. Probably the single most important food ever invented is the one we tend to overlook the most. An underrated hero in the culinary world, the sandwich has defined the lives of many, from childhood to adulthood.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Early Bird
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area school mourning by loss of student

GALION—With a heavy heart CCN is getting information that a student at Galion City Schools passed away unexpectedly this morning. The following letter was sent out to Galion City School parents by Superintendent Jen Allerding:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to make sure that you all receive the same...
GALION, OH
614now.com

Beloved neighborhood bar closing to the public

Tucked away underneath the Worthington location of Natalie’s Coal-fired Pizza, Light of the Seven Matchsticks and its revered mixologist manager PJ Ford have served as a cornerstone of the local cocktail scene since it opened five years ago. But now, Light of the Seven Matchsticks, as we know it...
WORTHINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Delaware Gazette

Changes coming to Union County

PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
UNION COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy