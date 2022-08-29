Updated: Lazy Chameleon in Powell taken over by Fenders owners

The Lazy Chameleon restaurant at 4028 Presidential Parkway in Powell is changing hands, according to a Facebook message posted Aug. 29 on the pub's Facebook page and later confirmed by the new owners.

"We want to take a moment to thank you for your support and patronage over the last 25 years," the post reads. "We will be closing our doors as the Lazy Chameleon this Tuesday 8/31. This has been a rewarding experience having raised two children in the community, developing incredible relationships and lifelong friendships and making incredible bonds with some of the hardest working team members that I have ever managed in my career. The doors will reopen under new ownership Thursday 9/1 with the same service and kitchen staff. Peace and love to all!"

The pub, which will retain the Lazy Chameleon name, at least for the short term, is being taken over by Jerome Franz and his business partner, Scott Watrous. Franz posted the announcement later Aug. 29.

"I guess it’s time to make it official ,September 1, 2022, Scott Watrous and I will be owning and operating The Lazy Chameleon !" Franz posted. "First of all we would like to thank Rob Chrisman and Crystal for this opportunity. You guys spent 25 years building a great venue. The community has always supported you with your commitment to charities, fundraising, and private parties. We truly hope you enjoy the next chapter in life. We will be keeping the same great staff, front and back of the house, the same amazing bands, volleyball, euchre leagues and plan to add other fun leagues and events throughout the week. Fenders in Polaris will remain the same providing great music, friendly staff, and home of Central Ohio Minnesota Vikings Fan Club . I personally can’t wait to see some of my great friends at Lazy and develop friendships with many of the great people who enjoy the restaurant and music venue so much! We look forward to keeping Columbus and the surrounding area alive with great music, food, and helping to create lifelong memories!"

Franz told ThisWeek he and Watrous have owned Fenders, at 8333 Market Exchange Drive in Westerville, for over seven years. Franz previously managed bars in the Ohio State University campus area and for the Woodlands/Park Street Complex in Columbus’ Arena District.

“More music, more live entertainment – that’s good for everyone. We’re excited to be keeping good, quality live music in the suburbs,” Franz said.

He said he and Chrisman have had conversations “on and off” for a few years about Lazy Chameleon ‒ conversations that cooled in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Those conversations, though, have made the transfer of ownership smooth, Franz said, adding that he appreciates Lazy Chameleon’s history.

“They’ve got a very established, great clientele. It says something that they’re been in this business for 25 years. If you can do that, you must be doing something right,” Franz said.

He said the plan is to add pool leagues and trivia nights to the schedule while maintaining the pub's vibe and music lineup.

Franz also said he intends to retain the Lazy Chameleon name “for right now.” He said the staff would remain in place, as well.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Updated: Lazy Chameleon in Powell taken over by Fenders owners