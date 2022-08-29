DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”

