Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wdhn.com
Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy is now accepting applications
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 10 nonprofits in the Wiregrass will get a chance to enhance their marketing strategy:. The Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy will take place starting in October and they are accepting applications starting Tuesday until September 23rd. The academy is trying to find the nonprofits that...
wdhn.com
Labor Day closings, service interruptions
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Labor Day just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the city and county schedules around the Wiregrass. Houston County Sanitation Department- Houston County Sanitation and Solid Waste trucks will run their regular schedule the week of Labor Day. Enterprise City-...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Feeding coordinator's firing upheld by city of Dothan board
Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. City blames Wingfield for possible crimes in nutrition program. Updated: 2 hours ago. The city of Dothan has trying to rebound after scandalous allegations in child feeding program. Supply chain...
alreporter.com
Commission approves Dothan’s first charter school
After a dramatic tied vote last week, the Alabama Public Charter Schools Commission voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Dothan’s first charter school. The Barnabas School of Leadership will seek to give an educational advantage to kindergarten through fifth grade students in some of Dothan’s most impoverished areas. The...
wtvy.com
Tony Hoffman speaks to Wiregrass about overcoming substance abuse
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the year 2020, the CDC reported well over 91,000 drug overdose deaths that occurred in the United States. Tony Hoffman is a nationally recognized speaker who has overcome addiction and recently shared his journey to the Wiregrass in honor of International Opioid Awareness Day. “I...
wtvy.com
Ashford to see water shutoff
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford is expecting a water shutoff on August 30, 2022. Water will be off as the city replaces the fire hydrant on Bruner Mill Road. The City of Ashford appreciates the understanding of its citizens as the hydrant is being replaced. Water will be turned back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Supply chain issues delay opening of “Bridge Academy”
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Supply chain issues are taking a toll on several construction projects, one being Dale County’s career tech school. “Bridge Academy” was planned to be ready in July, but that did not happen. Delayed arrival of materials has pushed back the academy’s open date...
wtvy.com
Dorothy Robbins newest Houston County registrar
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dorothy Robbins was sworn in as a member of the Houston County Board of Registrars on Monday. “I can’t seem to find the words to fully express my gratitude to God for allowing me to serve,” Robbins told friends who witnessed the occasion. Her...
wtvy.com
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
wtvy.com
Dothan power bill increase due solely to wholesale costs
DOTHAN, Ala (WTVY)--After sending an email to its customers indicating power bills will be going up, the city clarified Friday that hike is a direct reflection of wholesale energy costs and not a rate increase. “Due to unprecedented increases in nationwide fuel prices, Dothan Utilities must initiate a power cost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Wish granted: 6-year-old Beckham is ready to go camping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While it may have been a typically Wednesday for some, for one family it was a day they’ll cherish forever. “We always knew he was a very special kid, and he definitely makes you not take each day for granted,” expresses Kandi Kendall, mother of Beckham, Make-A-Wish recipient.
wtvy.com
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
wtvy.com
Missing Samson teen located
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
wtvy.com
Friends of Disabled Adults and Children and Ma-Chis Tribe partner to help local community
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) made a large donation to the Ma-Chis tribe in Elba. FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. On August 30, they delivered pallets of diapers, masks, canes, and other personal protection equipment to the Ma-Chis. The...
wdhn.com
Local chain restaurant closes their doors for good in Dothan.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”
wdhn.com
Dale County Commission gives 12% raise to law enforcement
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County law enforcement personnel will see a little more on their checks starting next month. Due to labor market changes within law enforcement agencies across the state, the commission gave a 12% pay raise to APOST certified deputies. That brings the raise to 27%...
wtvy.com
His name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, but he never knew it
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds, though paperwork submitted to receive those reimbursements was signed by a person who had not been employed by the city for years. Feeding program documents, until the spring of this year, contained the signature of Larry Patrick,...
wtvy.com
New veterans home undergoes significant budget increase
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Work has been taking place for about a month now on the new Command Sergeant Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise. Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. “Inflation has certainly...
Comments / 0