The chief financial officer of Memphis-Shelby County Schools will serve as interim superintendent during the search to replace Joris Ray, who resigned last week while under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies.The board voted unanimously Tuesday to name Toni Williams to the interim role. Board member Althea Greene, who nominated Willams, emphasized her long track record of success with the district and said the board wanted...

