Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport
Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
desotocountynews.com
Landscaper listed among largest landscaping companies
Michael Hatcher and Associates, a top landscaping company located in Olive Branch, has landed on a list of the largest companies of its type in America. According to trade publication Landscape Management, Hatcher is listed at number 117 among the LM Top 150. The Top 150 list represents the top one percent of all landscape industry companies.
tri-statedefender.com
National gospel artist Zacardi Cortez to highlight the 47th WLOK Stone Soul Picnic
Local gospel greats, along with some of the nation’s most prestigious gospel singers, will headline the 47th annual WLOK Stone Soul Picnic this weekend. Set for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m on Saturday (September 3) at the Overton Park Shell, 1928 Poplar Ave., the WLOK Stone Soul Picnic is one of the oldest and largest outdoor events in Memphis and the Mid-South, offering musical entertainment and fun for the entire family.
Outgoing DA Amy Weirich Offers Advice to Steve Mulroy
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich (R) passed the torch to progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy Wednesday. Weirich gave some parting advice to her successor on Wake Up Memphis this morning. “When I met with him, one of the pieces of advice I gave to him… that he first of all,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Welcome to the 901! Babies born in Memphis on 901 Day
901 DAY BABIES Meet Cayden Cashmere Christian Turnage, born on September 1, 2022 at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches long at Methodist. Mother Brittany and father Colin are excited to welcome Cayden to Memphis on 901 Day. (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
Kingsbury Elementary Principal writes book on African American schools in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each and every month, we Celebrate Memphis. All August-long, we have been honoring our educators and the great work they do in our community. We caught up with Kingsbury Elementary School principal as he recently released a book called Early African American Schools in Memphis. “I’m...
Memphis school board taps Williams as interim superintendent
The chief financial officer of Memphis-Shelby County Schools will serve as interim superintendent during the search to replace Joris Ray, who resigned last week while under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies.The board voted unanimously Tuesday to name Toni Williams to the interim role. Board member Althea Greene, who nominated Willams, emphasized her long track record of success with the district and said the board wanted...
actionnews5.com
Big developments coming to Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue
The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
desotocountynews.com
Labor Day closings announced
Most government offices are expected to be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. Schools will also not be in session on Monday for the holiday, most banks are closed that day and the U.S. Postal Service will not provide mail delivery, as Labor Day is a federal holiday.
brownsvilleradio.com
School board suspends Director of Schools pending investigation
The Haywood County School Board has suspended Director of Schools Joey Hassell without pay. The action came during a closed-door meeting Monday. The board met with its attorney during the 1pm gathering that was closed to the media and outsiders. The board is represented by Jackson, Tennessee attorney Jennifer Craig....
memphismagazine.com
Look! A Hungry Fisherman Menu from the 1970s
A few weeks ago, I told you — or at least reminded you — of the Hungry Fisherman restaurants in Memphis. These were incredibly popular establishments, packed to the rafters every night of the week, and that original post attracted a lot of attention because so many Memphians still have so many fond memories of the place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate 901 day. Here is a list of free events happening across the area Thursday:. This event is free to the public and parking will be available for guests in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage at no charge to attendees.
Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties . The swearing in ceremony...
Memphis native lands starring role on new Apple TV+ series
Lily Brooks O’Briant was born in Memphis just over a decade ago. Now she’s nabbed a leading role in the new Apple TV+ series “Life By Ella.” Since the age of four, she’s been right at home on the stage and that has continued into her teenage years. O’Briant now has more acting credits to […]
actionnews5.com
DA’s office: Amy Weirich shares what she wants people to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outgoing District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke on Wednesday about her time in office since 2011. One thing she hopes the public knows about the DA’s office is the work done on behalf of the citizens. “There’s so much that we do every day, much of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WREG
Live At 9: Judge Tim Dwyer Prepares for Retirement from Shelby Co. Drug Treatment Court
This week marks the end of an era within the Shelby County Drug Treatment Court. The man who started the program more than two decades ago will make his exit. Judge Tim Dwyer has spent the last 25 years helping thousands of people get the help they need.
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
localmemphis.com
Coal ash removal process begins through South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) received the final regulatory approval it needed to remove tons of toxic coal ash through South Memphis in November of last year. “The trucks started rolling. It’s enough ash to fill 21 football fields,” Pearl Walker, a south Memphis community member...
localmemphis.com
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
Comments / 3