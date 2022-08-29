Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
“Paint for a cause” fundraiser for horse therapy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There is a new reason to paint in Cape Girardeau. To help Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH), painters can donate $1 for each triangle they want to paint to help create a board. Local artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey created the design and...
kbsi23.com
United Way of Southeast Missouri introduces partners, recognizes donors at Kickoff Luncheon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After a two-year hiatus, United Way of Southeast Missouri hosted its annual Kickoff Luncheon at the Cape Girardeau VFW on Thursday. The luncheon begins United Way’s 2022 campaign. Instead of a fundraiser, the event was organized as an informational session. The organization introduced...
kbsi23.com
Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
KFVS12
Old Town Cape reveals its 2022 Christmas ornament
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape revealed its 2022 Christmas ornament. According to its Facebook page, the ornament will feature “B’Nai Israel Synagogue.”. When discussing this year’s choice, Old Town Cape’s assistant director, Andrea Hamm, said in a release, “We are thrilled how beautiful this year’s ornament turned out. The B’Nai Israel Synagogue building’s distinctive architecture has really been captured in the ornament’s design. We are excited to feature a historic property that has been repurposed into a thriving Downtown Cape business on the 2022 ornament.”
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Public library to host Welcome Back Bash for teens
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Public library is holding a special event to help teens get back into the swing of a new school year with the “Welcome Back Bash.”. Youth Services Associate Allie Boyer says this event is important to help remind teens about...
KFVS12
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
republicmonitor.com
61 Mile yard sale this weekend
Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 61 Labor Day weekend in search of bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale from Bloomsdale to Jackson, Mo., but MoDOT wants you to remember the greatest savings of the event could be a life. “It’s a fun weekend that...
kbsi23.com
Safety changes coming to SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Beginning September 10, Arena Park will host the 167th SEMO District Fair, but for the first time, fairgoers will have to pass through metal detectors before entering the fairgrounds. Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Ryan Droege said that while the goal...
kbsi23.com
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cairo hosting 9th annual Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival
CAIRO, IL — It's almost time for Cairo's 9th annual Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival, which runs from Sept. 8-10. The festival will feature food and resource vendors, live music, give-a-ways, and a parade!. The 'Community Pride Starts With Us' parade lines up at the intersection of 20th and...
kbsi23.com
Elementary students invited to share pictures of Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Elementary students are invited to share what they find to be beautiful in Paducah or how they will help make their community beautiful by drawing pictures or writing letters. The City of Paducah in partnership with Kentucky League of Cities is celebrating September as City...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
A superload will slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Kentucky. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/2. Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too. United...
kbsi23.com
Highway 61 Yard Sale safety
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – For the past eight years the Jackson Knights of Columbus opened up their parking lots and property to vendors for the Highway 61 Yard Sale. They say they want to help to make the event safer for people trying to sell items and shop. Knights...
wfcnnews.com
SI Truck Showdown expected to draw thousands to Marion
MARION - A large truck show taking place at Rent One Park this weekend is expected to draw thousands of attendees. For the first time, the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown will take place on Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Rent One Park in Marion. The event is an all...
stegenherald.com
Athena Lynn Ann Marie Evans
Cristin Ray and Christopher Evans of Perryville, MO announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Lynn Ann Marie at 11:10 pm, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Athena...
KFVS12
New security cameras installed in Downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”Shootings, break-ins, all kinds of stuff happening,” Heather Carmack, owner of Tried and True, said. That’s the activity downtown business owners have noticed. “Gangs of people hanging out after hours and that’s kinda scary,” Sherry Jennings, owner of Mississippi Mutts, said....
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
lutheranmuseum.com
Wolfe’s from Grand Tower
This post was discovered by finding a wedding anniversary for August 31st. You will read about a wedding that involved a bride from Perry County, Missouri and a groom from Jackson County, Illinois. Many such stories have been told on this blog, but most of them involved members of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. This one does not. Instead, it is a story that comes out of Grand Tower, a small town located just across the river from Wittenberg. Below is a map showing the proximity of Wittenberg and Grand Tower.
kbsi23.com
Police address rumors about “new drug” found in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There have been reports of a possible new drug brought to Cape Girardeau. Many businesses saying they must close their doors before dark for safety. But according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), those are just rumors. “We haven’t seen that here. You...
republicmonitor.com
Police Reports: September 1, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
