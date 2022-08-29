Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
WKRC
New report shows our life expectancy now at lowest it's been in decades
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report released Wednesday says our life expectancy is now the lowest it’s been in decades. It’s the second year in a row we’ve seen what many are calling "astounding declines." Our life expectancy is likely down now likely due to a number...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
WLWT 5
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
WKRC
Terror Town to open for the Halloween season in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – Terror Town is opening up its 2022 season on September 2. The immersive attraction is located near Williamsburg. It is set as a town in the 19th century with different horror-themed shops for vendors. It also has a haunted trail in the back. Owners...
WKRC
'Sir Bobalot' checks out the merriment and whimsy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Lords and ladies of the realm, join me on a quest for mirth and merriment! Here, at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. It’s easy to get caught up in the spirit out here between the turkey legs and the lances and the chain mail and the mud. It’s an escape. That’s why the crowd loves it. And that’s why a lot of the employees ended up here.
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WKRC
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
WKRC
Beagles rescued from testing facility receive second chance through local adoptions
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a happy day for a group of beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia: They were saved after a years-long lawsuit exposed their living conditions. A small group gathered outside the Humane Association of Warren County. Arriving at 5:45 in the morning, Columbus...
Fox 19
West End shooting sends 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to the University of...
WCPO
Millions in rent relief approved to fight homelessness in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Relief is within reach for some families struggling to find a place to live. Hamilton County Commissioners agreed to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds on a shelter diversion program expansion. The program, run by Strategies to End Homelessness, will be able to...
WKRC
"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
WKRC
EKY superintendent thanks local school district for loaning buses after flooding
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – Some students in Eastern Kentucky are going back to school after catastrophic flooding hit their homes just a month earlier. Many lost nearly everything. Now, a Northern Kentucky school district is going above and beyond to help make the transition back to school a little easier.
WKRC
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week after years of renovations
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - There will soon be a new way to place bets: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming opens this week after three years of renovations. General Manager Chip Bach said the total investment was about $240 million. It's an exciting time for Kentucky officials to keep some of...
