Cincinnati, OH

Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
WKRC

'Sir Bobalot' checks out the merriment and whimsy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Lords and ladies of the realm, join me on a quest for mirth and merriment! Here, at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. It’s easy to get caught up in the spirit out here between the turkey legs and the lances and the chain mail and the mud. It’s an escape. That’s why the crowd loves it. And that’s why a lot of the employees ended up here.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

West End shooting sends 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to the University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
CINCINNATI, OH

