Austin, TX

Meryl Streep honoring Robert De Niro at expensive Texas Gala

By Ricky Garcia
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin’s Harry Ransom Center will celebrate the center with Hollywood elites.

Meryl Streep and film critic Leonard Maltin will join Robert De Niro in helping the Harry Ransom Center celebrate 65 years of work. The Hollywood stars will come together for the “Celebration of Film” gala on Sept. 24 at Austin’s AT&T Hotel and Conference Center on campus.

The star-studded evening supports preservation and access to historical film materials archived at the Harry Ransom Center. The center will also honor De Niro for his dedication with a new endowment called “The De Niro Curator Film.”

In 2006, De Niro donated his own collection of film-related materials. The collection includes books, scripts, costumes, interviews, photographs and videotapes, said Steve Wilson, associate curator of the Ransom Center’s film collection, in a university release. Wilson praised the actor’s archive for its depth.

“I strongly believe in and support what the Harry Ransom Center does to open the creative process of filmmaking to students and the community,” De Niro said. “The Center has done a remarkable job curating a breadth of collections underscoring the history of the art form and the business.”

For more than a decade, the valued collection has provided insight of Hollywood filmmaking in the late 20th century to present with the help from one of the best in the business.

“One of the most important things about the Harry Ransom Center is that the material will be accessible to students and the public,” said De Niro. “Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”

A brand new exhibit featuring items from the Robert De Niro Papers will be on view for the public in the Harry Ransom Center galleries. The exhibit includes work from his early years at the American Workshop and in plays and films that marked his initial successes. It also highlights many of his collaborations and friendships both inside the film industry, according to a media release.

It will cost you up to $25,000 a table or $2,500 for a pair of tickets. Reserve your table online .

The event will also feature an after-party hosted by Luke, Owen and Andrew Wilson. The brothers are from Texas; Owen attended UT before dropping out. The after-party tickets are open to the public and do not need to attend to gala. The $100 ticket gets you access to live music, custom cocktails, delectable bites, a photo booth and more.

RANDO
3d ago

Well, let's remember Meryl once referred to Harvey Weinstein as God, and only came out against him , when she had to. She knew, what he was doing for years!!!

Saint X Of All Time
4d ago

I could’ve easily lived the rest of my life without that vile photo showing up on my newsfeed.

Marc Connolly
4d ago

This is the most UN Texas news ever reported... even for Austin.

University of Texas at Austin unveils esports lounge

The Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge, named for Dell's gaming brand Alienware, is now open on the main level of the Texas Union and features Alienware Aurora R13 desktops, Alienware X and M Series laptops and a multiplayer console area.
