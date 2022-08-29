Read full article on original website
2 injured after crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two people are injured after a crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 4:21 p.m. on Scenic Highway and Baywoods Drive. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction as a sedan on Scenic Highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol....
Escambia County woman rescues stolen kitten after finding it in her front yard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen kitten was reunited with their owner Wednesday night after a good Samaritan who saw the animal in the front yard of her Escambia County home and was able to bring it to safety. The good Samaritan, who wished to remain anonymous, says she spotted...
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
Police investigating more than 20 gunshots heard overnight in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple Crestview residents awoke to strings of gunshots Thursday morning in different neighborhoods. Crestview Police said the shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a car chase on multiple residential streets. Major Andrew Schnieder with Crestview PD said shots fired calls came in before 2 am off Redstone […]
Property owner believes arson started fire at old Berryhill Elementary in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Investigators may now know how a fire at an old Santa Rosa County school building started earlier this month. The fire left, what was once Berryhill Elementary, heavily damaged. The building opened as Berryhill Elementary in 1926. The school most recently became the Santa Rosa County School...
Deputies: Man breaks into Escambia County Little Caesars, falls through ceiling
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man is charged with breaking into an Escambia County Little Caesars, stealing items and damaging the store. Deputies arrested Chad Corn, 35, Saturday morning. He's charged with burglary and larceny. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the Little Caesars...
Man shot near DeVilliers and Jackson Streets in Pensacola
The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that sent a man to the hospital.
Pensacola moves to only seated e-scooters, removes stand-up scooters
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Only seated e-scooters are now available for use in Pensacola. The city has removed stand-up e-scooters from its Shared Micromobility Pilot Program. The City of Pensacola has also installed new e-scooter parking corrals in various locations downtown to encourage the public to park courteously when using shared micromobility devices. Users who park an e-scooter in one of the parking corrals will receive a 50 cent credit on their account to apply toward a future ride. Additional corrals will be installed in the coming weeks to accommodate the upcoming transition to required corral parking for shared e-scooters.
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve. Officials say the...
4 people hospitalized after head-on collision near Escambia County apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four people are hospitalized after a head-on collision Wednesday morning on Lillian Highway in Escambia County. It happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Lillian Square Apartments. Florida Highway Patrol says four people -- two from each vehicle -- were hospitalized. The drivers of each car were...
Police arrest 2 at Fort Walton Beach home known as fentanyl hotspot
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police arrested two people Tuesday at a Fort Walton Beach home that authorities say is used for the use and distribution of fentanyl. Fort Walton Beach Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at 57 Silva Dr. NW. "With assistance from the...
Okaloosa County deputies awarded for saving 3 people stranded in Yellow River
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Okaloosa County deputies awarded for saving three individuals stranded in the Yellow River in June. Okaloosa County deputies Elliott Howard and Trey Brooks were presented OCSO Certificates of Commendation for their rescue of two 18 year olds and a 12-year-old from the river. In June,...
Pensacola man charged following bomb threat at Escambia County grocery store
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was charged with the bomb threat Thursday morning at an Escambia County grocery store. Iian Burney, 38, is charged with threatening to bomb and simple assault. Burney was arrested and booked into Escambia County Jail. He is being held on $16,000 bond. ---------
Report: Okaloosa County man used lighter to burn woman's poodle
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested Thursday after using a lighter to burn a woman's pet poodle, according to an arrest report. Ryan Cayton, 32, is charged with animal cruelty for the incident that took place in January. According to an arrest report, Cayton left burns...
Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
Eruption in the water: Dog left shaken after encounter with herd of manatees
"I was laying out and Flip was playing in the water and I saw what I thought was a giant whale, actually kind of got scared and I went back up to the house and I saw it was about eight to ten manatees."
Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 has learned new details in the tragic crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer two weeks ago. At a press conference on Thursday, investigators told NBC 15 news Officer Ivan Lopez was driving southbound on Highway 59 in Summerdale when his police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
Deputies arrest man wanted for Pensacola Beacon gas station shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have arrested the man wanted for Tuesday's shooting at a Beacon gas station in Escambia County. Escambia County Jail records show Shannon Wheat Jr., 21, was booked into jail at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. He's charged with Attempted Homicide and Deadly Missiles. The shooting took place...
DeFuniak Springs ER still closed nearly 6 months later
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than five months after Healthmark Regional Medical Center announced its emergency room in DeFuniak Springs would be temporarily closing, there is still no re-opening date in sight. The only emergency room in north Walton County abruptly shut its doors for renovations in mid-March. It...
