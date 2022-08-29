ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

WEAR

2 injured after crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two people are injured after a crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 4:21 p.m. on Scenic Highway and Baywoods Drive. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction as a sedan on Scenic Highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol....
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Navarre, FL
WEAR

Pensacola moves to only seated e-scooters, removes stand-up scooters

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Only seated e-scooters are now available for use in Pensacola. The city has removed stand-up e-scooters from its Shared Micromobility Pilot Program. The City of Pensacola has also installed new e-scooter parking corrals in various locations downtown to encourage the public to park courteously when using shared micromobility devices. Users who park an e-scooter in one of the parking corrals will receive a 50 cent credit on their account to apply toward a future ride. Additional corrals will be installed in the coming weeks to accommodate the upcoming transition to required corral parking for shared e-scooters.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
PENSACOLA, FL
wtvy.com

School bus crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve. Officials say the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 has learned new details in the tragic crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer two weeks ago. At a press conference on Thursday, investigators told NBC 15 news Officer Ivan Lopez was driving southbound on Highway 59 in Summerdale when his police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
SUMMERDALE, AL
WEAR

Deputies arrest man wanted for Pensacola Beacon gas station shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have arrested the man wanted for Tuesday's shooting at a Beacon gas station in Escambia County. Escambia County Jail records show Shannon Wheat Jr., 21, was booked into jail at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. He's charged with Attempted Homicide and Deadly Missiles. The shooting took place...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

DeFuniak Springs ER still closed nearly 6 months later

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than five months after Healthmark Regional Medical Center announced its emergency room in DeFuniak Springs would be temporarily closing, there is still no re-opening date in sight. The only emergency room in north Walton County abruptly shut its doors for renovations in mid-March. It...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL

