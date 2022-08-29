Read full article on original website
‘The Sandman’ Drops Surprise Episode on Netflix
The Sandman stealthily released an extra episode on Netflix. As a bonus, it’s also a two-parter. Fans of the comics and the show alike are waiting patiently for more of the show, but hopefully, this unexpected detour holds them over until Season 2 comes out. The show is currently the most successful on the entire streaming platform and for good reason. Fans have been waiting a long time to see an adaptation. Most reviews are good, but not perfect. At the very least, it’s a capable adaptation, if not a stellar one. The new episode features appearances from David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and James McAvoy.
Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September on Netflix sees the return of one of the streaming service’s biggest shows: Cobra Kai, now back for its fifth season (and third on Netflix after its first two seasons debuted on YouTube). The ongoing battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do heats up with new alliances and even more returning characters from throughout The Karate Kid franchise.
HBO Max Removing Nearly 40 Titles, Including Originals, This Month
HBO Max is dropping nearly 40 shows from its streaming service, and a large majority are animation projects. Not surprisingly, a lot of animators are taking issue with this. For whatever reason, it seems like streaming services have some kind of issue with animation. Whenever shows are on the chopping block, it appears that animated programs are often the first to go.
Netflix Announces Streaming Premiere Date For ‘Knives Out’ Sequel
Look sharp; Knives Out is back. Writer/director Rian Johnson found surprise success in 2019 with a throwback mystery featuring Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc who must find the killer of a wealthy writer from amongst his eccentric relatives (all played by some very famous people). The sequel is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Netflix paid handsomely for it and a second Knives Out follow-up in the spring of 2021.
Netflix Debuts First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology Series
Officially announced almost a year ago as a “macabre mashup of genre-defining horror,” Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities is ready to debut this fall on Netflix. In description and style, the show kind of suggests del Toro’s take on the old Tales From the Crypt; a collection of unconnected (but spooky) horror tales, each directed by different talents from the world of movies, each featuring impressive casts. (Some of the big names involved include Peter Weller, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Tim Blake Nelson, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, and David S. Goyer.)
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Gets Official Title, Adds More Stars
The long-awaited next entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has picked up some massive talent. Recently, it’s been announced that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast, alongside Eddie Murphy, the central figure of the series. The film also got an official title. It’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Now, the film is officially in production with Mark Molloy in the director’s chair.
Everything New on HBO Max in September 2022
A lot of headlines lately focus on what’s not coming to HBO Max in the months ahead, but here’s the stuff you will get to see there in September. Now that Warner Bros.’ movies don’t premiere simultaneously in theaters on streaming, you have to wait a few months to watch the company’s big theatrical releases at home. Which means it’s just about time for Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic biopic of Elvis Presley. If you prefer your movies with more moons falling, there’s Moonfall, a movie about the Moon falling, and the brave astronauts who race to stop the Moon from falling. Will the Moon fall? (It’s the title of the movie, so we’re gonna say probably.)
Netflix Introducing Ad Tier in November
This November, Netflix is launching its new ad-supported membership tier. Initially, the roll-out was planned for the early part of 2023. Instead, it seems they decided to accelerate commercials’ introduction. As of now, there’s no official price comparison for the tiers. Variety was able to reach out to...
‘The Rings Of Power’ Reviews Hail an Epic Return To Middle-Earth
Amazon Prime’s The Rings Of Power is perhaps one of the longest-awaited fantasy offerings to hit screens of any kind in a long time. The production was arduous and costly, but much like the walk from the Shire to Mordor, it was worth it. As of now only two episodes of the show have been seen by critics, but so far, their reviews are very positive, citing only minor issues.
HBO Debuts First Footage From ‘The Last Of Us’ TV Show
HBO and HBO Max debuted a new sizzle reel of programming coming to the channel (and streaming service) through the end of 2022 and into early 2023. The main event of the two minute and 30 second trailer was the first footage from The Last of Us, the big-budget adaptation of the beloved video game series from Naughty Dog.
The Best TV Series To Watch On Amazon Prime In September
These must-watch series should be at the top of your queue next month.
‘Slumberland’ Teaser: A Classic Comic Strip Becomes a Netflix Movie
A teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Slumberland was just released. The film stars Jason Momoa and is based on a classic and extremely influential newspaper comic strip by Winsor McCay called Little Nemo In Slumberland. The film version is directed by The Hunger Games franchise’s Francis Lawrence. The...
Nearly 200 Episodes of ‘Sesame Street’ Vanish From HBO Max
HBO Max is really putting its name to the test lately. In recent weeks, as its parent company Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, the service has been transformed, as part of the early steps towards its eventual merger with the new Warner Bros. Discovery’s other existing streaming service, Discovery+. They’ve canceled upcoming movies like Batgirl, and costly shows like DC’s Strange Adventures. They’ve also begun pulling down low-performing series and films. Just days ago, they announced around two dozen HBO Max originals were getting dropped, prompting shocked and devastated tweets from many of the creators of those shows.
Enola Holmes Returns In Sequel First Look Images
Sherlock Holmes’ sleuthing sister Enola is back in a new sequel to her hit Netflix movie. Once again Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock. The sequel, Enola Holmes 2, comes from the same creative team as the original: Director Harry Bradbeer, and writer Jack Thorne. (The films are based on a series of young adult novels called The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.)
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
‘The Lord of the Rings‘ TV Series to Premiere in Theaters
While The Lord of the Rings is about to transition from the big screen to the world of streaming television, hardcore fans who want to get the theatrical experience of this new chapter in the saga of Middle-earth will have a chance to do it — with a fairly significant catch.
Hulu Announces Premiere Date For ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot
Pinhead is going to raise hell on streaming. A reboot of the Hellraiser franchise is coming to Hulu just in time for Halloween this year. What the press release describes as a “reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic” comes from writer/producer David S. Goyer of The Dark Knight and Blade trilogies, and director David Bruckner, whose previous credits include The Signal, 2020’s The Night House, and one of the segments in the V/H/S/ horror anthology.
‘She-Hulk’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg
This week on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we have a lot to talk about. The Wrecking Crew is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s another X-Men tease, a Kingpin reference, and an appearance by the Sorcerer Supreme. But those are just a couple of the Easter eggs, Marvel references,...
Behind-the-Scenes ‘Prey’ Footage Sparks Debate Over CGI Use
A TikTok video posted from behind the scenes has some fans up in arms about the use of CGI to modify the Predator’s appearance in Prey. The video shows a Yautja warrior that hasn’t yet had the CGI applied to it, therefore showcasing some very cool practical effects behind the curtain. The animal skull used to create the trademark shape of the warrior’s head and the animatronics that bring the mouth to life are on full display in the video. Some people argue that it looks better than the final product, or at least that a better result could have been achieved if the whole suit was practical.
