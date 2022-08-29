ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: White House press briefing

By The Hill Staff
 4 days ago
Greg Nash White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for the daily briefing at the White House on Friday, August 26, 2022.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing Monday afternoon.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

