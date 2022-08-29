Paducah native, 1 of first women to command USS Constitution speaking at Power in Partnership Breakfast in Paducah

Read full article on original website
United Way of Southeast Missouri introduces partners, recognizes donors at Kickoff Luncheon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After a two-year hiatus, United Way of Southeast Missouri hosted its annual Kickoff Luncheon at the Cape Girardeau VFW on Thursday. The luncheon begins United Way’s 2022 campaign. Instead of a fundraiser, the event was organized as an informational session. The organization introduced...
“Paint for a cause” fundraiser for horse therapy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There is a new reason to paint in Cape Girardeau. To help Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH), painters can donate $1 for each triangle they want to paint to help create a board. Local artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey created the design and...
Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
Murray teacher named Kentucky School Counselor Association 2022 winner
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – The Kentucky School Counselor Association (KSCA) has named its 2022 winner. During the Murray Crosstown Classic Pep Rally at Murray High School, former counselor Ann Samons, who retired in June after 32 years of service, was greeted by a standing ovation by the student body as she was named the statewide winner.
Safety changes coming to SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Beginning September 10, Arena Park will host the 167th SEMO District Fair, but for the first time, fairgoers will have to pass through metal detectors before entering the fairgrounds. Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Ryan Droege said that while the goal...
Steel truss to float on jumbo barges over Cumberland River
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four jumbo barges will float a massive steel truss into position for a new U.S. 60 bridge over the Cumberland River at Smithland. American Bridge assembled the 700-foot blue steel structure on barges at the Paducah Riverport. The plan is to float it 14...
Cape Girardeau Public library to host Welcome Back Bash for teens
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Public library is holding a special event to help teens get back into the swing of a new school year with the “Welcome Back Bash.”. Youth Services Associate Allie Boyer says this event is important to help remind teens about...
KSP investigating bank robbery in Hazel, KY
HAZEL, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery at The Murray Bank in Hazel. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was last seen traveling southbound toward Tennessee, according to KSP.
Driver licensing regional office in Mayfield expanding, moving
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield is expanding and moving to larger quarters. The office was set up as a temporary, “popup” facility with two licensing stations after a tornado devastated Mayfield and much of the rest of western Kentucky in December 2021. Its primary mission was issuing replacement licenses IDs to those who had lost their credentials in the tornado.
Police address rumors about “new drug” found in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There have been reports of a possible new drug brought to Cape Girardeau. Many businesses saying they must close their doors before dark for safety. But according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), those are just rumors. “We haven’t seen that here. You...
Paducah police investigating after shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the area of H.C. Mathis Drive and Laclede Avenue. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue, according to the Paducah Police Department. Several...
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
SEMO Athletics hopes to Sack Hunger during 2022 football season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Department of Athletics is teaming up with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Sikeston Jaycees, TAG Truck Center and Ford & Liley Countertops to Sack Hunger this upcoming 2022 football season. For every quarterback sack against opposing teams this year, Sikeston Jaycees,...
Day of firsts in store for SEMO football Saturday at Iowa State
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Paxton DeLaurent is less than 72 hours away from his first game as a Division 1 quarterback for the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks and it will come against a Big 12 opponent, the Iowa State Cyclones. DeLaurent recalled the moment when it really...
Cape Girardeau man arrested after hit-and-run in August
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Thursday after police investigated a hit-and-run that happened Aug. 19. William T. Ransom faces two felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license. Ransom and the suspect vehicle were found in...
Man faces charges after traffic stop turns into meth bust
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after he was pulled over by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick Gomez, 50, faces careless driving, operating on suspended/revoked license, trafficking in controlled substace 1st degree, 1st offense(2 grams of Methamphetamine or more, drug paraphernalia- Buy/Possess). Detectives...
