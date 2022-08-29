Austin clinic offering monkeypox vaccines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Kind Clinic is offering monkeypox vaccines to those who meet eligibility requirements.

The clinic is giving doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine only to Texas individuals who meet the following criteria:

In the last 14 days, you’ve had a high-risk exposure to a person diagnosed with monkeypox. This includes sexual contact, open-mouth kissing or significant skin-to-skin or mucous membrane contact

You are a cisgender or transgender man who has sex with men and have had multiple sex partners in the last 21 days

You’ve had an STI within the last 12 months

You are currently on PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis)

You are living with HIV

The clinic warns eligiblity does not guarantee a vaccine dose right now. You can call (833) 937-5463 to schedule.

Previous vaccine efforts in the Austin area

Kind partnered with Rain on 4th to hold a free, pop-up vaccination clinic on Sunday afternoon.

During their Aug. 23 meeting, the Travis County commissioners agreed to look into a possible contract with Ascension Seton on monkeypox vaccine distributions . The county currently has an agreement with Ascension Seton that specifically applies to COVID-19 vaccine distributions. County Executive Chuck Brotherton said county officials will look into either a modified contract or new contract with Ascension Seton on vaccine efforts, and it will come back to Travis County commissioners for a final vote.

Over the weekend of Aug. 20-21, more than 1,900 people got the JYNNEOS vaccine at the first mass vaccination clinic organized by four different organizations in Austin, including CommUnity Care.

