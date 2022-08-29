A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO