wnynewsnow.com
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
wnynewsnow.com
Motorcycle Safety Fundraiser Happening This Weekend In Falconer
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser to promote motorcycle safety is taking place this weekend in Falconer. Hosted by Dowiasz Auto Service, proceeds from the bike detail fundraiser benefit new riders taking the Motorcycle Safety School Course. The event is in memory of 23-year-old Randolph resident Austin...
Runaway barge grounded at Van Buren Point
A barge being towed from Erie, Pennsylvania to Buffalo came loose overnight and is now beached at Van Buren Point near Dunkirk. The Coast Guard says the owner hopes to have it out by Thursday. Read more here:
Waterford Community Fair begins on Monday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s been 85 years in the making, but the 2022 Waterford Community Fair is nearly underway. The fair kicks off on Labor Day (Sept. 5). And the fair will feature all of the events and programs the community has come to love about the Waterford Community Fair. That’s horses, livestock, a midway with […]
wnynewsnow.com
Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
erienewsnow.com
ANNA Shelter Rescues 50 Beagles from the Envigo Mass Breeding Facility
According to a recent Facebook post, the ANNA Shelter made their way to Cumberland, Virginia to assist in the rescue of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo mass breeding facility. The facility was shut down by the Department of Justice in early July after a lawsuit was filed in May for Animal Welfare Act Violations.
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
yourdailylocal.com
Help us keep telling Warren County’s stories
When I returned to Warren after a five-year stint as an Air Force spouse and writer for the Schriever Sentinel at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, I felt something was missing. As I settled back into the sports desk at our local legacy paper, I realized that although...
chautauquatoday.com
Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown
A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
erienewsnow.com
Sinkhole Closes Downtown Erie Street
A sinkhole has closed part of a downtown Erie street. It opened up on E. 7th St. near Holland St. The road is shut down between French and Holland. Photos on social media show an Erie Insurance security vehicle partially fell in overnight. This is a developing story. Stay with...
Family of missing 68-year-old missing Meadville woman seeks help
Family members of a missing woman are seeking help as they search for the 68-year-old from the Meadville area. Here is the latest on the efforts to find the woman and where she was last seen. 68-Year-Old Debra Sue Daniel, a Meadville resident, was last seen on Aug. 15 marking two weeks since family members […]
Fleeing ATV gets stuck in the mud
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The driver of an ATV fleeing from PSP was caught after the vehicle got stuck. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 29, a PSP trooper was on patrol and saw an ATV “drop items” from the back of the vehicle. The ATV was heading south on State Route 8, south of Academy Drive, […]
wnynewsnow.com
De-stigmatizing and Preventing Overdoses
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Addiction is a chronic disease, and healthcare professionals say that by recognizing it as a health issue is the first step to reducing the stigma surrounding addiction. A sign that someone is suffering through substance abuse is that an individual has a dramatic...
ANNA Shelter takes in 50 of 4,000 rescued beagles
Last month, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia where they were victims of various science experiments. On Aug. 30, the ANNA Shelter is taking in 50 of those beagles. Here’s more on the beagles arrival to the shelter and how they made their way to Erie. The ANNA Shelter […]
wnynewsnow.com
Preparations Underway For This Year’s Labor Day Festival
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Organizers with this year’s Labor Day Festival in Jamestown are hard at work preparing for the celebrations on Sunday. For the first time in three years the Labor Day festival returns to Bergman park in Jamestown, to celebrate an occasion that is more than just another day off school, or work.
wnynewsnow.com
19-Year-Old Accused Of Leading Police On A High-Speed Vehicle Pursuit
HANOVER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over Donato Schade’s vehicle on Route 5 and 20 in the Town of Hanover just before midnight last Sunday.
wnynewsnow.com
Dipson Theaters Taking Part In National Cinema Day On Saturday
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – Theaters nationwide, including in the Jamestown area, are taking part in National Cinema Day on Saturday, offering flicks for only $3 dollars. Dipson Theaters, who operates Lakewood Cinema 8 and the Chautauqua Mall Cinema, are taking part. This is the first occasion of...
Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair
Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
WFMJ.com
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking
A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
wnynewsnow.com
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicated For Drug Trafficking
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicated by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
