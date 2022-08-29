Read full article on original website
Who Has the Edge in Key Matchups: Syracuse vs Louisville
Several key matchups will play a big role in determining the winner of Saturday's season opener between the Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals. LB Mikel Jones vs. QB Malik Cunningham We can turn the grill on high and throw the meat on for this one, because it’s definitely beef. Jones ...
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse football’s failures have cost it a seat at the big table
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The year is 1987. And for the first time in nearly three decades, Syracuse football is in national championship contention. SU has a quarterback in the Heisman Trophy race, plays regularly in front of a packed crowd in the Carrier Dome and will appear in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
wnky.com
No. 22 WKU falls to No. 3 Louisville in home opener
WKU falls to Louisville in three straight sets, in front of a record regular season crowd. Highlights and thoughts from Head Coach Travis Hudson are in video attached.
Card Chronicle
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: transfer quarterbacks are taking over college football
The Syracuse Orange will take the field on Saturday night led by starting quarterback Garrett Shrader they will be part of a growing number of FBS programs with a transfer starting at the position. 247Sports details the full picture in this recent article detailing the growth of transfers leading FBS...
kentuckytoday.com
Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
Report: '23 SF Curtis Williams Jr. Locks In Louisville Official Visit, Sets Commitment Date
The Michigan wing is a priority target for the Cardinals.
No, the new wireless in the JMA Dome won’t be ready for Syracuse football opener, or the 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Since Syracuse University wrapped its academic year in May, a team of 20 electricians have installed 4 million feet of new fiber-optic cable and 392 antennas inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Despite what SU Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala described as an “unbelievable amount of work,”...
WLKY.com
WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill withdraws legal complaint against Trinity High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill has decided to withdraw his legal complaint against Trinity High School. The complaint was in connection with a serious knee injury he suffered during a 2021 football game at the school's stadium. As previously reported, this is a personal legal matter....
leoweekly.com
Southern Restaurant Chain Waldo’s Chicken & Beer To Open In Louisville Next Month
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves chicken and beer (of course) and has locations only in Southern states, will open a Louisville location next month. Waldo’s, which Endeavor Restaurant Group is bringing to Louisville, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Breaking barriers: West Genesee's Sarah Domin does 9 jobs in 9 innings
Last Thursday was the first “Women in Sports Night” for the Syracuse Mets, so Sarah Domin, a West Genesee baseball player, decided to go all in. “I thought doing the jobs would be cool to show all the little girls they can do that," Domin said. She is...
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
WBKO
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members. Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.
wdrb.com
Montrezl Harrell pleads guilty to marijuana possession 3 months after traffic stop in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball star Montrezl Harrell pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of marijuana more than three months after he was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after the driver was following...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
wdrb.com
New company moves into PNC Tower in downtown Louisville with hopes of hiring 200 local employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A technology firm moved into a new office in downtown Louisville. Inxeption's headquarters is now on the 29th floor of the PNC Tower at 5th and Main streets. The 1,800-square-foot space will allow for planned growth to 200 local employees over the next five years. "Congratulations...
wdrb.com
$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
wdrb.com
Jeff's Donuts creates Jimmy Buffett inspired donuts at Paristown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it's five o'clock somewhere, it's time for a donut at Paristown's Village Market. Jeff Donuts has created a Jimmy Buffet inspired donut for its location in Paristown. The donut is a Pina Colada creation to celebrate the upcoming Parrotheads in Paristown music festival. Trop Rock...
