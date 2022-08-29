ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Who Has the Edge in Key Matchups: Syracuse vs Louisville

Several key matchups will play a big role in determining the winner of Saturday's season opener between the Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals.  LB Mikel Jones vs. QB Malik Cunningham We can turn the grill on high and throw the meat on for this one, because it’s definitely beef. Jones ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Smith: Syracuse football’s failures have cost it a seat at the big table

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The year is 1987. And for the first time in nearly three decades, Syracuse football is in national championship contention. SU has a quarterback in the Heisman Trophy race, plays regularly in front of a packed crowd in the Carrier Dome and will appear in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
City
Syracuse, NY
Louisville, KY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: transfer quarterbacks are taking over college football

The Syracuse Orange will take the field on Saturday night led by starting quarterback Garrett Shrader they will be part of a growing number of FBS programs with a transfer starting at the position. 247Sports details the full picture in this recent article detailing the growth of transfers leading FBS...
SYRACUSE, NY
kentuckytoday.com

Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#College Football#Ground Game#Espn#American Football#Syracuse Prediction#Pac 12#Sec#Syracuse Game Preview#Orange#Cardinals#Acc
msn.com

What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?

If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeff's Donuts creates Jimmy Buffett inspired donuts at Paristown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it's five o'clock somewhere, it's time for a donut at Paristown's Village Market. Jeff Donuts has created a Jimmy Buffet inspired donut for its location in Paristown. The donut is a Pina Colada creation to celebrate the upcoming Parrotheads in Paristown music festival. Trop Rock...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy