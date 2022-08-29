Read full article on original website
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team takes down largest black-market marijuana operation
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) have taken down the largest black-market marijuana operation this year. Early yesterday morning, both teams searched a property on Carberry Creek Road near Applegate Lake in Jacksonville. On the property...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
krcrtv.com
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
KTVL
Police: Klamath falls man kills woman, dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
KLAMATH FALLS — A 41-year-old Klamath Falls woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound with a 63-year-old man who was also found deceased from a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5:55 pm, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been...
Klamath Falls News
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrests Eagle Point man
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County police have charged an Eagle Point man for domestic violence and having multiple illegal firearms. Yesterday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point.
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire's east and west containment lines underway, 15,635 acres burned
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says this morning the wildfire's eastern edge is getting firefighting resources. Evacuation orders for the east side of the fire reach to Interstate 5 for the wildfire with 1% containment. This morning's evacuation orders map also shows spot fires east of the main wildfire.
KDRV
Ashland police have a body and are looking for information
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
theashlandchronicle.com
Death Investigation in Ashland
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29
Mount Shasta Herald
Animal crossings to protect wildlife could be coming to these Northern California highways
The California Department of Transportation wants to build animal crossings over and under North State highways to help wildlife navigate across them. Future projects include a $10-$15 million overcrossing on Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. Crossings would make roads safer for animals and motorists, Caltrans Environmental Planner Wesley Stroud said.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
KDRV
FireWatch: Central Point Level 1 evacuation notice canceled, fire contained
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Central Point Police have canceled a Level 1 evacuation notice for the Old Upton Subdivision tied to a fire Sunday night. NewsWatch 12 has confirmation from Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) that the fire burning along Dean Creek Road is now 100% lined and that firefighters were able to stop the fire at four acres.
KTVU FOX 2
Power bills sent to McKinney fire victims who lost their homes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. - One month ago, the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County erupted, killing four people and destroying or damaging hundreds of homes. Now, power bills are being sent to residents who say they lost everything in the fire. "It was pretty apparent that there was no time left,"...
actionnewsnow.com
FOUND: At-risk youth missing from Yreka has been located
YREKA, Calif. - A young man from Yreka's Travis Heights area has been reported as missing and is considered to be at-risk, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. 16-year old Ethan James Crowley was last seen walking from his home in Travis Heights just after midnight on Sunday. Crowley...
krcrtv.com
Water line bursts in City of Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — Early this morning a water line broke causing the city to shut off water along Mill and Fairlane Roads. Crews are working to evaluate and repair the damaged line. The city asks drivers to slow down while traveling along Oberlin Road during the repairs. As of...
Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
KTVL
Central Point Police asking for assistance in identifying theft suspect
Central Point Police are attempting to identify and locate the pictured male who stole a wallet from a victim's purse at a Central Point business. The male then proceeded to make fraudulent transactions with the contents at a different location, according to CPPD. If you recognize the male or have...
