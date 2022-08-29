Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
When does Part II of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass release?
Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is here, or at least its first half. Valve is applying a different release schedule for this year’s battle pass, dividing it into two parts. Though most of the new content arrived with the first part, there’s still a lot to unlock in the battle pass that will become available with part two. An arcana, new immortal skins, and even taunts will be locked until Part II starts.
dotesports.com
How do levels work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?
Dota 2 fans rejoice! The battle pass for The International 2022 is now live. It’s packed with unlockable content including skins, sprays, taunts, and more. The second half will be released in November. However, unlocking content doesn’t come without a price. Like most battle passes, players will need to...
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 PBE changes locked in prior to official launch
Riot Games has locked in the balance changes for Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 on the PBE testing servers, allowing the meta to shape up prior to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms’ live launch next week. Players on the live servers have just over a week to wait for the release of...
dotesports.com
Best MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft and prerelease archetypes
Kicking off the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary year-long party is Dominaria United, showcasing one of the most flexible Limited formats Wizards of the Coast has created in the past few years. WotC chose to return to the beloved plane of Domanaria for a five-set story that showcases a Phyrexian...
dotesports.com
Riot to implement 4-hour maintenance period for North America’s League and Teamfight Tactics servers at start of September
If you’re a late-night and early-morning League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics enjoyer, a mandatory gameplay break is in store for you later this week. Riot Games has notified all North American League and Teamfight Tactics players that between the hours of 2am CT to 6am CT on Thursday, Sept. 1, the servers will be down for maintenance. This maintenance period is being enforced while the developers “continue [their] global migration efforts to the cloud.”
dotesports.com
Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty are headed to Xbox Game Pass
Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has confirmed today that Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty will make their way to Microsoft’s paid subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass. The news comes amid the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the developer of these said titles, by Microsoft. Spencer said...
dotesports.com
Top 10 games releasing in September
There’s always an abundance of excellent titles to get excited for around this time of year. Franchises like FIFA and NBA 2K always release a banger every year for fans to get their mitts on. And, every year there’s always a diamond in the rough. New titles making...
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘PRI’
Wordle has players guess a new five-letter word and each day has a new word to discover. If they fail six times they lose and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used. The New York Times game has enough...
dotesports.com
Who is Catalyst in Apex Legends? All leaked abilities and lore
While season 14 of Apex Legends is still relatively young, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to look forward to season 15. With a new character all but guaranteed to come to the game alongside the customary addition of content that comes with every new season, it’s always a good time to look forward and see what we might glean from whispers and rumors that came in the past.
dotesports.com
DRX mount comeback against KT, advance in 2022 LCK Regional Qualifier
For both KT Rolster and DRX, winning today’s series kept alive their hope of reaching the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Hence, we saw some of the best performances from these teams today. League fans even witnessed a silver scrape where DRX came on top to clinch a 3-2 victory over KT.
dotesports.com
Leviatán showcase new playstyle in stylish win over Team Liquid on day 1 of VCT Champions
After an incredibly close match between Paper Rex and EDward Gaming to start off the 2022 VCT Champions tournament, Group A continued with the second match of the day. Latin America’s Leviatán went head-to-head against EMEA’s Team Liquid. Though Leviatán has struggled against Liquid in the past,...
dotesports.com
Everything revealed about League’s newest book Ruination during yesterday’s sneak preview
Ruination author Anthony Reynolds and editor Bradley Englert revealed a slew of new information about their upcoming League of Legends fantasy novel. The League of Legends lore contains a number of different champions who each have their own stories as to why they are who they are. After the critically-acclaimed success of Arcane, which was centered around the story Jinx, as well as the dynamic between Piltover and Zaun, Riot Games unveiled RUINATION back in March to share the story of the Shadow of Isles. Now, just one week before its official release, Ruination author Anthony Reynolds and Senior Editor of Orbit Books Bradley Englert sat in Riot’s Twitch stream to talk about the book in more detail.
dotesports.com
EDG reverse sweep RNG, become third seed for LPL at Worlds 2022
Archrivals EDward Gaming and Royal Never Give Up went head-to-head today to determine which one of them would become the LPL’s third seed for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. At first, it looked like RNG were going to pull off a clean sweep. But the defending world...
dotesports.com
League of Legends fan art shows off what Star Guardian Vex could look like
Buru Art, a freelance digital artist hoping to one day become part of the visual Riot Games team, showcased their latest splash art concept for Star Guardian Vex on Reddit. As a regular Vex lover and enjoyer, Buru Art was unhappy with the only available Vex skin, Dawnbringer Vex. Seeing the Star Guardian event as an excellent opportunity to once again display mastery of digital art, Buru Art imagined Star Guardian Vex from scratch and stunned the entire League subreddit with a rich color palette, level of detail, and imaginativeness.
dotesports.com
Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is live now for all players
The time has come. TeaGuvnor can rest. Dota 2’s battle pass for The International 2022 is finally here after being reworked to include new content alongside a different schedule that will carry it through the event itself in October. As part of the battle pass, players will finally get...
dotesports.com
A new game for one of Konami’s beloved franchises will be announced at TGS 2022
Konami has confirmed its participation and schedule for this year’s Tokyo Game Show, which is set to take place between Sept. 15 and 18. And one of the things that Konami has planned for the event is to reveal a new game belonging to a franchise “loved around the world” during a presentation on Friday, Sept. 16.
dotesports.com
The best reticle color settings used by Apex pros
Custom reticle colors are maybe a small part of Apex Legends to some players, but to others, being able to determine the color of your different sights gives you a much better sense of control and vision over the battlefield. Obviously, you want to know exactly where your reticle is at all times, so visibility is important. But it’s also important to not lose sight of opponents in the middle of a gunfight because your crosshair is too bright or you feel like you can’t see beyond it.
dotesports.com
Here are the VALORANT crosshair codes for EDward Gaming at VCT Champions
One of the most anticipated debuts in VALORANT‘s recent history is the debut of both EDward Gaming and China as a whole at VCT Champions 2022. Fans around the world have been waiting to see China play at an international event, and EDG’s red hot flawless run at the East Asia Last Chance Qualifier only heightened expectations.
dotesports.com
HisWattson shows off the Apex Legends wombo-combo of Valkyrie and Revenant
Apex Legends pro player and streamer HisWattson has proven the power of the Valkyrie-Revenant combo during a recent stream. In the clip, HisWattson is playing Revenant while his friend Zaine plays Valkyrie. HisWattson drops a Death Totem and tells his team to use it. Immediately afterward, Zaine launches Valkyrie’s ultimate, and the team makes a beeline for the closest enemy team. They intended to land on the enemy and use the totem’s death protection to zip away from the front line if they were downed.
dotesports.com
How to get Umbrella Academy skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard
Cha-Cha, the time-travelling assassin from Umbrella Academy, is the latest crossover skin added to Call of Duty: Warzone in season five. The Dark Horse Comics classic turned Netflix series is the next in a long line of pop culture crossovers for the Call of Duty game. Cha-Cha now joins the likes of Ghostface, Rambo, Donnie Darko, Godzilla, and King Kong in Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.
