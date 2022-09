AP/John Raoux File – The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready for launch on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

NASA will brief the media following the postponement of the launch of Artemis I, which had been planned for Monday morning.

The briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

