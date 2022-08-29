ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kptv.com

Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Ridgefield gift shop sells recycled items from around the world

Rare Earth Decor, a gift shop in Ridgefield, sells a number of unique items that include trinkets crafted out of recycled glass from Indonesia and metal sculptures from various parts of the United States. Manager Kolby Collins originally studied to become a journalist but found her calling at the store...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
The Times

Tigard Trader Joe's to move into portion of former Albertson's

The grocery chain will open at the corner of Southwest Pacific Highway and Durham Road sometime in 2022.Trader Joe's has confirmed it will be moving to Tigard soon. On its website Friday, the popular grocery chain announced: "We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Tigard. … We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program." Neighborhood Shares is a program that donates 100% of a store's unsold products that are still good to eat...
TIGARD, OR
hillsboroherald.com

What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?

In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Amazing Neighbors: Beaverton woman achieves her dream at 47

Michelle Horton always put her dream last, but when her kids grew up, she finally took the chance to pursue nursing.Michelle Horton always put her own dreams last. She took care of her kids, helped her husband and worked late hours to be the mom she wanted to be. The day her youngest child got his driving license, Horton felt something change. "I kind of felt lost. I'm used to shuffling all these kids around and all these things to do for endless hours of the day, and all of a sudden, I just felt like I was twiddling my...
BEAVERTON, OR
thereflector.com

Battle Ground residents embark on trip across Pan American highway

Battle Ground residents Andi and Kevin Crockford are travel enthusiasts with their own company, Kendi World Adventures. The couple is currently on a trip across the Pan American highway. They started at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and will end in Ushuaia, Argentina. The Crockfords embarked on their trip after their daughter...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
The Oregonian

Micron chooses Boise for $15 billion chip factory

Micron Technology announced Thursday it will build a $15 billion computer chip fabrication plant near its headquarters in Boise, the latest in a string of new semiconductor factories being built around the U.S. Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and only U.S.-based memory chip producer, said the Boise...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Recruitment scams target applicants in hot job market

At a time when employers are frantically searching for candidates to fill open jobs, scammers are taking advantage of those looking for job opportunities on seemingly trustworthy employment websites. Mineral, a human resources firm based in Portland, said someone targeted its job applicants earlier this year by pretending to be...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Developer high-fives offensive at Oregon City meeting

Tom Geil: A more professional response would have reserved Icon Construction's jubilance out of sight of concerned citizens.Aug. 22 is date that will fester in the hearts of many Oregon City residents who have attended meeting after meeting, over several months. Night after night we filled the chambers at the Robert Libke Public Safety Building where Planning Commission meetings are conducted. These proceedings have witnessed unprecedented dozens of citizens testifying with good reasons against this development. On that fateful evening, out of sight of the cameras that record the testimony and responses by Icon Construction developers, three rows of Icon...
OREGON CITY, OR
KXL

Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away

It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
PORTLAND, OR

