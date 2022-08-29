Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Benson Hotel Loses Large Corporate Customer Scared Off by Downtown Portland Conditions
In another blow to Portland’s struggling downtown, the Benson Hotel has lost a recurring corporate contract for 300 rooms a month because of “safety issues,” and the hotel’s owner is mulling a lawsuit against the city, according to an email obtained by WW. “The city is...
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
kptv.com
Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
thereflector.com
Ridgefield gift shop sells recycled items from around the world
Rare Earth Decor, a gift shop in Ridgefield, sells a number of unique items that include trinkets crafted out of recycled glass from Indonesia and metal sculptures from various parts of the United States. Manager Kolby Collins originally studied to become a journalist but found her calling at the store...
Portland’s Louis Vuitton store stiffs city, Multnomah County on local tax bill, lawsuit claims
Sacré bleu! One of the world’s largest luxury brands — and a target of widespread looting during a downtown Portland riot — is shortchanging the city and Multnomah County on taxes, court records allege. Louis Vuitton owes the pair of governments a combined $42,000 after the...
How the deep pockets of a timber tycoon helped shape the city of Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview, Washington sits along the Columbia River in southwest Washington. Before becoming Cowlitz County's largest and most populated city, it was more of an undesired place to live. "The area where Longview currently is was mostly swamp land, farm land," said Joseph Govednik, director of the...
Tigard Trader Joe's to move into portion of former Albertson's
The grocery chain will open at the corner of Southwest Pacific Highway and Durham Road sometime in 2022.Trader Joe's has confirmed it will be moving to Tigard soon. On its website Friday, the popular grocery chain announced: "We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Tigard. … We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program." Neighborhood Shares is a program that donates 100% of a store's unsold products that are still good to eat...
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
kptv.com
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
hillsboroherald.com
What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?
In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
Amazing Neighbors: Beaverton woman achieves her dream at 47
Michelle Horton always put her dream last, but when her kids grew up, she finally took the chance to pursue nursing.Michelle Horton always put her own dreams last. She took care of her kids, helped her husband and worked late hours to be the mom she wanted to be. The day her youngest child got his driving license, Horton felt something change. "I kind of felt lost. I'm used to shuffling all these kids around and all these things to do for endless hours of the day, and all of a sudden, I just felt like I was twiddling my...
KGW
Portland bartender running from Oregon to South Carolina hit by driver in Texas
Grady Lambert was making the cross-country journey to show support for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is not expected to survive.
Old Farmer’s Almanac shares its winter outlook for Pacific Northwest
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather predictions for the 2022-2023 season. According to North America’s oldest continuously published periodical, winter will be mild and a little dry for much of the Pacific Northwest.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground residents embark on trip across Pan American highway
Battle Ground residents Andi and Kevin Crockford are travel enthusiasts with their own company, Kendi World Adventures. The couple is currently on a trip across the Pan American highway. They started at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and will end in Ushuaia, Argentina. The Crockfords embarked on their trip after their daughter...
Micron chooses Boise for $15 billion chip factory
Micron Technology announced Thursday it will build a $15 billion computer chip fabrication plant near its headquarters in Boise, the latest in a string of new semiconductor factories being built around the U.S. Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and only U.S.-based memory chip producer, said the Boise...
Recruitment scams target applicants in hot job market
At a time when employers are frantically searching for candidates to fill open jobs, scammers are taking advantage of those looking for job opportunities on seemingly trustworthy employment websites. Mineral, a human resources firm based in Portland, said someone targeted its job applicants earlier this year by pretending to be...
Opinion: Developer high-fives offensive at Oregon City meeting
Tom Geil: A more professional response would have reserved Icon Construction's jubilance out of sight of concerned citizens.Aug. 22 is date that will fester in the hearts of many Oregon City residents who have attended meeting after meeting, over several months. Night after night we filled the chambers at the Robert Libke Public Safety Building where Planning Commission meetings are conducted. These proceedings have witnessed unprecedented dozens of citizens testifying with good reasons against this development. On that fateful evening, out of sight of the cameras that record the testimony and responses by Icon Construction developers, three rows of Icon...
KXL
Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away
It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
Herald and News
Police seize 11K pot plants, find 57 greenhouses, stolen cars, ATVs, guns in Oregon raids
Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland. The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
