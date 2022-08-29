Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC
HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison
Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
BBC
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC
Saltcoats man rescued boy adrift on inflatable unicorn at Southerness
An athletics coach from Ayrshire has described how his summer holidays ended up with him rescuing a boy swept out to sea on an inflatable unicorn. Paul Brennan, from Saltcoats, was at Southerness on Sunday with his family when the 10-year-old got into trouble. His father jumped into the water...
Comments / 0