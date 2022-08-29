Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Fleeing driver hits police cruiser in NKY, crashes on NB I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Kentucky fled state troopers on northbound Interstate 71 early Friday, striking a trooper’s cruiser in Boone County along the way, before continuing into Ohio, where he crashed on northbound I-75 and is now under arrest, dispatchers in both states say.
WLWT 5
Police respond to a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Police and EMS are at the scene of a crash along the interstate in Crescent Springs, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lane along southbound I-71/75 at Buttermilk Pike is blocked due to...
WKRC
Police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Carroll County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle. The chase temporarily caused some traffic...
WLWT 5
Woman describes assault in Covington, police investigate several incidents
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington woman warns people about walking the streets alone after she said a man groped her near Mainstrasse. On Friday, Jade Thrasher was walking to meet her friends for dinner when she recalls a man jumping out from behind a building and aggressively grabbing her.
WLWT 5
Covington police search for subject after reports of inappropriate contact, assault in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police released video of a person of interest after reports of inappropriate contact in the area. The man in the video can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the sides. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WCPO
Clermont County man indicted in connection to missing persons case
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Washington Township man was indicted Thursday after the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said he lied multiple times about the location of a missing man. Family members reported Roger "Shane" Bruce missing to the Brown County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 23 after they said they...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 1 person dead as police investigate crash on I-275
DENT, Ohio — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate-275 Wednesday. Officials said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit. The Hamilton County Coroners' office confirmed one person has died from their injuries. The Coroner has identified the victim as 50-year-old...
WLWT 5
DNA leads to arrest 15 years after brutal rape
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Fifteen years after a brutal rape and robbery, science has led investigators to a suspect and an arrest in the case. Ian Angel of Union, Kentucky, has been charged. “There was DNA recovered from the victim at the time,” commonwealth attorney Rob Sanders said. “It...
Fox 19
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
Fox 19
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
Fox 19
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. at the University...
q95fm.net
Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
eaglecountryonline.com
Pedestrian Stuck and Killed in U.S. 42 Accident
Florence Police responded to the incident late Saturday night. UPDATE: The pedestrian who was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in this collision has been identified as Matthew-Mina Salama, 32 years of age, from Shelby Township, Michigan. (Florence, Ky.) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank
A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital. It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver's refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia
The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
WKRC
NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm
GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
