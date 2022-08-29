ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Carroll County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle. The chase temporarily caused some traffic...
SHARONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Florence, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Florence, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Florence, KY
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Coroner: 1 person dead as police investigate crash on I-275

DENT, Ohio — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate-275 Wednesday. Officials said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit. The Hamilton County Coroners' office confirmed one person has died from their injuries. The Coroner has identified the victim as 50-year-old...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

DNA leads to arrest 15 years after brutal rape

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Fifteen years after a brutal rape and robbery, science has led investigators to a suspect and an arrest in the case. Ian Angel of Union, Kentucky, has been charged. “There was DNA recovered from the victim at the time,” commonwealth attorney Rob Sanders said. “It...
UNION, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Fulton
Fox 19

$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
q95fm.net

Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Florence Police Sgt
eaglecountryonline.com

Pedestrian Stuck and Killed in U.S. 42 Accident

Florence Police responded to the incident late Saturday night. UPDATE: The pedestrian who was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in this collision has been identified as Matthew-Mina Salama, 32 years of age, from Shelby Township, Michigan. (Florence, Ky.) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in...
FLORENCE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia

The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
BATESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRC

NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
ELSMERE, KY
WHIO Dayton

Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm

GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
GERMANTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy