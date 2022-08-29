ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
