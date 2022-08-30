ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7NE5_0hZdf2HO00

Activist and quarterback Colin Kaepernick and TV host Nessa Diab “are over the moon” following the arrival of their first child, the new mother said on Sunday. (See the photo below.)

Diab announced the birth on Instagram with a hospital photo of the family of three.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote.

Diab covered the red carpet before MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday night. She noted it was “the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!”

She hinted that the delivery was difficult and would elaborate later. She called Kaepernick “the most amazing dad.”

“My world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me to live in ways I never knew,” she added.

The two have been linked since 2015, the New York Post reported.

Kaepernick ― the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has not played in the NFL  since the 2016 season after he led protests against racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem ― posted photos of Diab on the red carpet Sunday and their hospital photo on his Instagram story. But as of Monday morning, he had yet to comment on the platform about the birth.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 4

Related
The List

The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage

Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nessa Diab
Person
Colin Kaepernick
POPSUGAR

New Mom Nessa Gets Parenting Advice From DJ Khaled at the VMAs: "Your World's Going to Change"

Nessa and Colin Kaepernick are basking in their new roles as parents after the birth of their first child. On Aug. 28, new mom Nessa stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby at the 2022 MTV VMAs, as she served as a cohost for the ceremony's preshow. During the event, the radio and TV personality interviewed DJ Khaled about his new album, "God Did," but not before the famed producer happily congratulated her on becoming a mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
105.5 The Fan

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Anthem#49ers#American Football#Mtv#Nessa Lrb#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment  — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
NEWARK, NJ
HuffPost

HuffPost

134K+
Followers
8K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy