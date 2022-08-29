ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including much of the normally temperate coastline, forecasters said.

Temperatures were predicted to top 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius) in many valley and mountain locations.

“This heat may be record breaking and will likely produce a very high heat illness risk,” the Los Angeles-area weather office wrote.

The torrid conditions will be caused by high pressure that was already pushing into the state and making it difficult for onshore flow of marine air.

“These trends are forecast to continue and will likely set up (a) prolonged and likely dangerous heat event,” the office said.

The heat wave will expand into Northern California later in the week.

Temperatures in the Sacramento Valley could range as high as 112 (44.4 Celsius) on Sunday and Monday.

“Be cautious about planning outdoor activities for the holiday weekend!” the San Francisco Bay Area weather office wrote.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

UPI News

California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures for the next six days could lead to blackouts. A "dangerous heat warning" is in effect from Wednesday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as a "heat dome" is expected to drive peak temperatures from San Diego to Sacramento to highs of 112 degrees through Saturday and up to 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
Bakersfield Californian

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
KTLA

Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave

Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
NBC Los Angeles

As California Pushes Toward EVs, Flex Alert Asks People Not to Charge Cars During Peak Hours

Power officials are urging people not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours during this heat wave as they extended a Flex Alert Thursday. The state has been encouraging everyone to drive electric cars to help with climate change. But in this super hot climate right now, residents are being asked to be careful about when they charge to reduce the risk that they'll lose power altogether.
TODAY.com

California wildfire forces major interstate to close

The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
KESQ

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 1 at 1:04PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 102 to 112. * WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland. * WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Under “Ozone Advisory,” Causes and How to Prepare

As the sweltering heat settles into Southern California, so is one summertime pollutant: ground-level ozone. Dr. Scott Epstein: “Unfortunately, Southern California happens at the worst ozone levels in the country,” Dr. Scott Epstein, Program Supervisor for South Coast Air Quality Management District, said. “On days that are especially hot like we have coming this week, ozone is extra high.”
HeySoCal

Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

