Thursday football roundup: Center Point blitzes Huffman, Brindlee Mountain wins
Center Point’s Jabari Collier and Troy Bruce combined for all four touchdowns in the 32-6 victory over Huffman in the Class 6A, Region 6 opener for both teams. Quarterback Collier completed 10-of-13 passes for 273 yards and a score while running back Bruce rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries and three scores. Collier added 102 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Shelby Reporter
Veteran’s Park hosted the Warrior Two Mile Invitational
ALABASTER–Briarwood, Calera, Thompson, Montevallo, Indian Springs, Helena, Pelham, and Helena were just a few of the several cross country teams to compete in the Warrior Two Mile Run at Veteran’s Park in Alabaster on Thursday, Sept 1. Briarwood placed third out of the 12 schools that participated in...
mytrpaper.com
Curry defeats the Wildcats by the score of 42-21
The Berry Wildcats traveled to Walker County to face the 4A Curry Yellow Jackets in its first game of the 2022 campaign. The Wildcats’ offense moved the ball well, but penalties and injuries plagued the Wildcats the entire game. The Wildcats kept the game close for most of the game, but two late fourth quarter scores gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-point victory, 42 - 21.
wbrc.com
Changes to 2 JEFCOED football games because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools is having to move the locations of two more football games scheduled for September 2 and September 9, 2022. McAdory was scheduled to host Bessemer City Friday night. School leaders said the field is almost done, but the rain Tuesday caused a delay. McAdory’s game will now move to Bessemer City. Game time is still 7 pm.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park defeats Thompson in county matchup
HOOVER–The Spain Park Jaguars defeated the Thompson Warriors in a county matchup on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Warriors traveled to the Jaguar’s home court to take them on in a close four-set match, Spain Park won 3-1. Thompson and Spain Park were neck to neck during the four...
Mountain Brook, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hewitt Trussville Middle School football team will have a game with Mountain Brook High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Hewitt Trussville Middle SchoolMountain Brook High School.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 3
On this week’s show, we break down each of this week’s 12 games ahead of a busy Friday night. We also look back at the second week of the season and name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 43:30 mark.
Tuscaloosa’s Central High Honors 2 Legendary Schools
The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create Central High School as we know it today. This Friday night, “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Football’s back, and no one does it better than here in Alabama
Note: Kevin Scarbinsky’s sports columns now appear twice weekly -- on Thursdays and Sundays -- exclusively in The Lede. Go ahead. Admit it. Your heart’s beating a little faster this week, isn’t it? It’s not the heat or the humidity. It’s the energy of possibility. College football is here in the state that loves it most and does it best. For the next four months and change, we’re going to see something no one saw coming and feel some kind of way nothing else makes us feel.
2022 Heisman Trophy odds have 3 from Alabama in race
The Heisman Trophy isn’t known for repeat winners. Should Bryce Young do it in 2022, he’d join Archie Griffin (1974 and ‘75) as only the second in history to claim it twice. As the 2022 season dawns, he will not be the preseason betting favorite. A number...
alabamaliving.coop
Tuscaloosa area is home to hot spots for spotted bass
Anglers hoping to catch giant spotted bass traditionally head to the Coosa River, but another Alabama stream also holds trophy spots. “The Black Warrior River can produce some big spotted bass,” reports Russell Jones with Alabama Guide Services in Tuscaloosa. “Several times, I’ve caught five spotted bass totaling more than 25 pounds. The biggest spot I’ve ever caught weighed 6.4 pounds.”
comebacktown.com
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Updating Alabama football’s 2023 wide receiver recruiting efforts
Alabama football is continuing to recruit multiple 2023 wide receivers with Cole Adams and Malik Benson verbally committed. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided an update on two of the Tide’s top uncommitted wide receiver target on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full segment can be streamed below.
Shelby Reporter
Spire gives back to the community
NORTH SHELBY – Spire employees participated in a cleanup of the Cahaba River on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 31. “We’re always trying to find ways to give back and get involved in the community,” Communications Manager Aaron Schmidt said. “We try to find a bunch of volunteer opportunities to encourage our employees to get out.”
Parents Fume After Racist Video Roils Alabama High—Again
A misogynist, anti-Black video made by a high school student has roiled an Alabama town and spurred the local chapter of the NAACP to demand a long overdue "zero tolerance" approach to racism.The video of a Northridge High School student in Tuscaloosa spewing hateful rhetoric circulated last week, just a year after the school made headlines for another video that captured disparaging racial remarks.In the video, a white student speaks directly to the camera.“Your sister has a class with me, where I fuck her and get head from her every day. Bitch. N-----,” he says. (It’s not clear who he...
styleblueprint.com
6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham
If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
wdhn.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor speaks on recruiting out-of-state students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 700 students from Dothan area schools attend a college that is part of the University of Alabama System. That includes the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Huntsville, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system.
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for July 16 through Aug. 24
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 16 through Aug. 24. -Domestic violence – third degree and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd from the 500 Block of Industrial Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; Chevy Tahoe valued at $2,500.
wbrc.com
Wreck on I-22 West, 2 lanes blocked
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-car wreck is causing delays on I-22 W this morning about a mile and a half before the West Jefferson exit. Its unclear if there are any serious injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
