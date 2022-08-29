Police: Missing patient, employee from Osawatomie State Hospital located

Multiple law enforcement and other Kansas state agencies were involved Monday morning in the search for a missing patient and employee from Osawatomie State Hospital .

Salvador Reyes III, an 18-year-old patient considered dangerous, and Jamey Anderson, a 20-year-old employee at the state psychiatric hospital, left Osawatomie State Hospital around 5:30 a.m. in Anderson’s vehicle, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office .

An Osawatomie police spokesman said Reyes — who was considered “dangerous” based on his past criminal history, police said — and Anderson were located and apprehended without incident below the dam’s spillway some time after 10:30 a.m.

Osawatomie police declined to provide specifics about Reyes’ criminal history.

They are still investigating the nature of the relationship between Reyes and Anderson and how he escaped, but Osawatomie police expect Reyes to be charged with a crime related to the escape.

If the investigation determines that Anderson facilitated the escape, she also could face criminal charges, according to Osawatomie police, but no determination has been made yet regarding her involvement.

Neither Reyes nor Anderson were armed, according to law enforcement.

Authorities located Anderson’s car in the area of 287th Street and Osawatomie Road early in the investigation and said the pair were believed to be on foot near the 255th Street entrance to Hillsdale Lake.

Osawatomie police said roughly a half-dozen tips from the public helped narrow the search area.

Law enforcement also used “dozens of K-9 units” from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Johnson and Miami county sheriff’s offices, and Osawatomie police during the search.

Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks also assisted with the search.

The sheriff’s office said the two were together, but under “unknown circumstances” that remains part of the investigation.

Reyes and Anderson were taken to the Osawatomie Police Department to be interviewed.