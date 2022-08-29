ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 8-29-20,2022 Hot and Steamy As Storms Return

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. High near 89. South wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The post WEATHER 8-29-20,2022 Hot and Steamy As Storms Return appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 8-31-9-1,2022 Sunny Changes This Weekend

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Today Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. […] The post WEATHER 8-31-9-1,2022 Sunny Changes This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 8-19-30,2022 Hot, But Storms Bring Cooler Temps

Another day of  high heat index and then relief is on the way. But, it will be in the form of storms. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. […] The post WEATHER 8-19-30,2022 Hot, But Storms Bring Cooler Temps appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

5 Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend

As Summer 2022 comes to an end, close out your summer with an incredible Labor Day weekend on the water! As you set out for your final summer cruise, of course, you want to have fun, but the main priority is to be safe! Review these 5 boating safety tips to make the most of […] The post 5 Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilson County, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie

Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Watertown Bluegrass and Fall Festival Saturday, September 3, 10:00am-3:00pm 211 Public Square, Watertown, TN Watertown Public Square Come out and join in celebrating the beauty of Fall and the showcasing of Bluegrass Pickers from Middle Tennessee. There will be […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Steamy#South Southwest#Thunderstorms#Live Local
wilsonpost.com

LSSD bus driver Trish Westmoreland hits the road for 44th year

Trish Westmoreland has hit the road for the 44th year as a bus driver taking students in Wilson County to school. She worked for Wilson County Schools for 16 years and moved to Lebanon Special School District when it bought new buses. She said she doesn’t know why she started driving a bus, but just “knew I wanted to drive, and I did. I love it.”
Wilson County Source

Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September

Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having […] The post Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newstalk941.com

Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident

Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
QUEBECK, TN
WOMI Owensboro

The Nashville Airport is Now Home to a Popular New Restaurant

My first introduction to Shake Shack was years ago in New York City. One of the busiest locations you'll see anywhere is the one that sits on 8th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, just a block or so from Times Square. That's the first Shake Shack I ever ate at and I rolled in one night with my friend Beth. Randomly, I have a photo from that first encounter because my shake at the shack was freaking amazing. I don't remember exactly what it was called, but it was loaded up with marshmallow.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area

Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are eager to get Chuy’s White Bridge open so we […] The post Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood

The Nashville Rose Society’s 2022 Music City Rose Show will be held in the beautiful setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. The two-day event brings focus to this popular and beloved flower. The show will take place in Botanic Hall the first weekend of Cheekwood Harvest, Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. and […] The post Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
boropulse.com

September 2022 Murfreesboro Community Events

Sept. 2 – CrawlTunes. The Boro Art Crawl continues its associated activities, including CrawlTunes, on Friday, Sept. 2, at The Abbey (215 N. Church St.). It kicks off at 7 p.m. featuring guest musicians. The event is a free celebration, open to the public, and includes reception cheeses and wine. For more information, visit theboroartcrawl.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy