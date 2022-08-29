Shark diver explains how to read giant predator’s body language

Marine biologists believe that understanding sharks is as easy as focusing on their body language and this exactly what Andriana Fragola has done.

The Miami native has been swimming with sharks for as long as she can remember.

“Sharks have actually been an animal that I’ve been really interested in ever since I was really little,” Fragola said.

Growing up in Florida, she said she was fortunate to have been able to swim thanks to her proximity to the ocean.

But she believes that the animals have been given a bad rap due to the recent shark sightings and shark bites.

“Being able to learn more about [sharks] and putting myself in those situations to learn more, and just experience them, and then start to teach people, and grow just our knowledge about sharks is something that I’ve become really passionate for,” Fragola said.

She said through her learning, she’s been able to pick up on patterns that have helped her identify sharks’ movements .

“You can tell what sort of behaviors are kind of telling you what they might do next,” Fragola said. “You start to see those patterns, and the more that you really recognize and see the individuals, and the way that they move, you get an idea of kind of what they’re thinking to a certain level and then what you can anticipate that they would continue to do in the future.”

She said that while that’s not always the case since they are wild animals, it enables you to understand the sharks better.

“If they’re moving swiftly and calmly around you, that’s a really good indicator that they are pretty calm, and they’re not seeing you as a threat or uncomfortable by your presence,” Fragola said.

It’s the changing behaviors that should cause worry.

“That’s going to be something that you can see as more of, ‘Hey, I need my space.’ It’s time to get out of the water or just slowly swim away and give them that room,” Fragola explained about the quick movements.

She said that recognizing these behaviors will help if you are ever near a shark.

“They can actually smell and tell the difference between human blood and fish blood. So, they’re not going to just charge and eat a human right,” Fragola said. “They’re very intelligent animals. They only eat what’s in their diet.”