ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Shark diver explains how to read giant predator’s body language

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8oza_0hZdedch00

Marine biologists believe that understanding sharks is as easy as focusing on their body language and this exactly what Andriana Fragola has done.

The Miami native has been swimming with sharks for as long as she can remember.

“Sharks have actually been an animal that I’ve been really interested in ever since I was really little,” Fragola said.

Growing up in Florida, she said she was fortunate to have been able to swim thanks to her proximity to the ocean.

But she believes that the animals have been given a bad rap due to the recent shark sightings and shark bites.

“Being able to learn more about [sharks] and putting myself in those situations to learn more, and just experience them, and then start to teach people, and grow just our knowledge about sharks is something that I’ve become really passionate for,” Fragola said.

She said through her learning, she’s been able to pick up on patterns that have helped her identify sharks’ movements .

“You can tell what sort of behaviors are kind of telling you what they might do next,” Fragola said. “You start to see those patterns, and the more that you really recognize and see the individuals, and the way that they move, you get an idea of kind of what they’re thinking to a certain level and then what you can anticipate that they would continue to do in the future.”

She said that while that’s not always the case since they are wild animals, it enables you to understand the sharks better.

“If they’re moving swiftly and calmly around you, that’s a really good indicator that they are pretty calm, and they’re not seeing you as a threat or uncomfortable by your presence,” Fragola said.

It’s the changing behaviors that should cause worry.

“That’s going to be something that you can see as more of, ‘Hey, I need my space.’ It’s time to get out of the water or just slowly swim away and give them that room,” Fragola explained about the quick movements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26J2S3_0hZdedch00
The Miami native has been swimming with sharks for as long as she can remember.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

She said that recognizing these behaviors will help if you are ever near a shark.

“They can actually smell and tell the difference between human blood and fish blood. So, they’re not going to just charge and eat a human right,” Fragola said. “They’re very intelligent animals. They only eat what’s in their diet.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#The Sharks#Body Language#Shark Bites#Fish#Marine
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy