Johnson County restaurant with ‘best fried chicken ever’ closes after nearly a decade

Leawood’s Pig & Finch Gastropub has closed after nearly a decade of operations.

It was owned by 801 Restaurant Group, the Des Moines company that brought 801 Chophouse to town — one of the metro’s most expensive steakhouses.

But the 5,037-square-foot Pig & Finch, at 11570 Ash St. in Park Place, was a more casual version. It had nightly specials including braised short rib, fried chicken and meatloaf.

The owners of Pig & Finch did not return phone calls. They also have an 801 Chophouse in Park Place and in the Power & Light District. The company’s 801 Fish shuttered in Park Place in early 2017 .

In a statement, Ryan Pires, assistant vice president of Park Place landlord KBS and asset manager of Park Place, said: “While we’re disappointed in the owner’s decision to close Pig & Finch, we’re pleased that their other concept at Park Place Village, 801 Chophouse continues to perform exceptionally well at the property.”

The Pig & Finch name was based on Iowa’s reputation as a big pork producer and its state bird. It also focused on regional cuisine and drew customers with its “best fried chicken ever!” Sunday night specials.

The space had previously housed Trezo Vino.

