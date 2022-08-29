ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
GeckoFest is a wacky end-of-summer celebration where it's perfectly normal to dress up like a giant green reptile and sashay through the streets, banging a drum or noisemaker of choice. The annual event returns to downtown Gulfport this Saturday. [ Times (2009) ]

GeckoFest: Gulfport’s 22nd annual “game night”-themed end-of-summer party features art and craft vendors, food and drink, live music on two stages, street performers, a walking parade and a “Gecko” or tropically themed costume contest. Due to the event’s popularity, parking in distant lots and walking or riding the trolley is recommended. Free. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. 3101 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. 727-322-5217.

Rod Stewart: The Grammy-winning musician whose hits include “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” and “You’re in My Heart” performs. Cheap Trick will open. $45.75-$496.25. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500.

$uicideboy$: The cousins from New Orleans, whose new hip-hop album includes the single “Escape From Babylon,” perform. $35.75-$75.75. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Yuengling Center, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. 813-974-3111.

Avenue Q: The comedic musical featuring actors and puppets tells the story of a recent college grad who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers this is not your ordinary neighborhood. The show contains bad language and puppet nudity. $20.50 and up. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Saturday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

This photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals shows an opal specimen. See other rare gems and jewelry at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg from Friday through Sunday. [ DANA FUENTES | AP ]

Gem Show: Vendors will sell gems, jewelry, minerals and jewelry supplies in 15,000 square feet of space. $5, 11 and younger free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 419-344-9999.

OneRepublic: The Grammy-nominated group bring their Never Ending Summer Tour tour to Tampa with special guest NeedToBreathe. 7 p.m. Friday. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4801 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-740-2446.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: Families can trick-or-treat among costumed Disney characters at this after-hours party with the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show, dance parties and the Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade. Guests do not need to make a park reservation and can enter the park as early as 4 p.m. $99-$199. 7 p.m.-midnight Tuesday and Friday. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, 1515 N Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista. 407-934-7639.

Halloween Horror Nights: This year’s theme is “Monsters: Legends Collide.” Not recommended for children under the age of 13. No costumes or masks allowed. Closing times vary. Check when buying tickets. $73.99. 6:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Universal Orlando, 6000 Universal Blvd. 800-837-2273.

The Descendants of Destruction haunted house maze is part of the 2022 edition of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. [ UNIVERSAL ORLANDO | Universal Orlando  ]

Flip Circus: World-class clowns, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, hand-balancers and daredevils display their talents right in front of you, with no seat more than 50 feet from the ring. $25-$65. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Westfield Brandon, 459 Brandon Town Center Drive. 877-829-7839.

Homeschool Hours: Gastronomy in the Galleries: Discover what snacks, meals and treats can tell us about agriculture, trade routes and traditions around the world. Participants get a learning bag with activities and games to help guide them on a tasty journey through art. Included with admission. 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Drive NE. 727-896-2667.

St. Pete Shuffle: Weather-permitting, the historic shuffleboard courts are open for play. Club volunteers will help you get set up on a court and show you how to play while a fun music playlist keep things lively. You can bring a cooler with your own food and drinks, but no glass containers are allowed on the courts. $10. 7-10 p.m. Friday. Mirror Lake St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N. 727-822-2083.

Take the family to play some shuffleboard this Friday at the Mirror Lake St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club. [ Tampa Bay Times (2013) ]

Glow with Gators! Families can sit around a campfire, make s’mores and do educational animal activities after exploring the sanctuary to see how animals behave at night. $20. 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday. Suncoast Primate Sanctuary, 4600 Alt. U.S. 19, Palm Harbor. 727-943-5897.

First Friday: Central Avenue between Second and Third streets will be closed to traffic for this block party. There will be live music by the dance rock band 22N, and money will be collected for the charity Lifting Hearts 2gether, a nonprofit that provides assistance for the medically needy, especially seniors. Free. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Various locations, downtown St. Petersburg.

Olivia Newton-John Tribute: In celebration of a life captured on film, Tampa Theatre presents the summer classic “Grease.” $10, $7 members. 3 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

Tampa Theatre pays tribute to the life of Olivia Newton-John with a screening of "Grease." [ PARAMOUNT PICTURES/ALBUM | Zuma Press ]

Sailing for Healing: Soothe Our Souls will take anyone in need of healing, and their caregivers, for a free sail on a 51-foot ketch in Boca Ciega Bay. Includes calming exercises, yoga and meditation. Free (registration required). 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. Dolphin Landings Charter Boat Center, 4737 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-360-7411.

