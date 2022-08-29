ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, LA

houmatimes.com

Arrest made following yesterday’s murder on Paulette Street

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a shooting investigation that left one man dead. Philip Anthony Fuchs, 35, of Houma, was arrested for Second Degree Murder for his involvement in the investigation. Shortly before 11:00pm, on September 1, 2022, the Terrebonne...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Chauvin man arrested for fuel theft

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft of Diesel Fuel from a Terrebonne Parish pump station. Jessie James Lambas, 41, of Chauvin, was arrested for Felony Theft charges for his involvement in the investigation. On August 23, 2022, the Terrebonne...
CHAUVIN, LA
brproud.com

Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup

BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Two drug arrests by St. Mary deputies

St. Mary deputies arrested two people Tuesday on drug possession charges, while Morgan City police detained two men accused of disturbing the peace by fighting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 48 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Paul...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wgno.com

Second arrest made in illegal street driving case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman arrested in Shannon Homes shooting; another suspect sought

An Egle Street woman was arrested and police are looking for another suspect after a stolen gun went off during a struggle Tuesday, leading to a lockdown at two schools, Morgan City police said. Tiara Knighten, 32, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of...
MORGAN CITY, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Houma man missing for two years believed to still be in area

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public's help finding a man that has been missing for over two years. Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, of Houma, went missing in May 2020, from his home in the 100 block of Janabeth Street. According...
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media

DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking into how surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail made its way onto social media this week. "We feel that video was taken by an employee's cell phone, then sent to their friends, and one of his friends released it to a social media platform. After that happens, it go anywhere," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”

For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

7 members of ‘Yee Way’ & ‘400 Block’ gangs booked in Houma, 3 wanted

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Seven members of two street gangs in Houma have been booked after an investigation into various crimes lasting several months. According to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman, the crimes committed by these individuals range from burglaries and batteries to drug sales and gun charges. Arrest...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting this week in New Orleans

A 20-year-old man killed in a shooting earlier this week has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner. Farrin Addison died Monday, the coroner said. Police are trying to determine where the crime happened. Authorities first encountered Addison around 1:30 a.m. Monday when he arrived at a hospital in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

