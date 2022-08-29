Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Arrest made following yesterday’s murder on Paulette Street
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a shooting investigation that left one man dead. Philip Anthony Fuchs, 35, of Houma, was arrested for Second Degree Murder for his involvement in the investigation. Shortly before 11:00pm, on September 1, 2022, the Terrebonne...
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested for fuel theft
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft of Diesel Fuel from a Terrebonne Parish pump station. Jessie James Lambas, 41, of Chauvin, was arrested for Felony Theft charges for his involvement in the investigation. On August 23, 2022, the Terrebonne...
brproud.com
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
wbrz.com
Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup
BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
stmarynow.com
Two drug arrests by St. Mary deputies
St. Mary deputies arrested two people Tuesday on drug possession charges, while Morgan City police detained two men accused of disturbing the peace by fighting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 48 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Paul...
wgno.com
Second arrest made in illegal street driving case
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
wbrz.com
Lafourche man convicted of raping teenager after tying up her mother in another room
LAFOURCHE PARISH - A jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict Thursday for a Cut-Off man accused of raping a teenage girl while her mother was tied up in the other room over three years ago. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that Morgan Ratley, 55, was found guilty Thursday of...
stmarynow.com
Woman arrested in Shannon Homes shooting; another suspect sought
An Egle Street woman was arrested and police are looking for another suspect after a stolen gun went off during a struggle Tuesday, leading to a lockdown at two schools, Morgan City police said. Tiara Knighten, 32, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
WDSU
Houma man missing for two years believed to still be in area
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public's help finding a man that has been missing for over two years. Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, of Houma, went missing in May 2020, from his home in the 100 block of Janabeth Street. According...
wbrz.com
BRPD officer resigned, facing criminal charges for cozy relationship with drug dealer
BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge Police officer resigned Wednesday and faces criminal charges after he allegedly exchanged information about open drug investigations with a confidential informant. WBRZ has been investigating the situation for two weeks since sources told the Investigative Unit BRPD officer Richmond Barrow had a cozy...
Victims of 13-year-old carjacking suspect fire back at Mayor Cantrell after she supported the juvenile in court
Mayor LaToya Cantrell received backlash Thursday, as three carjacking victims testified before the city council. The three women shared their stories and their trauma after they were carjacked by a 13-year-old boy about a year ago.
wbrz.com
Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media
DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking into how surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail made its way onto social media this week. "We feel that video was taken by an employee's cell phone, then sent to their friends, and one of his friends released it to a social media platform. After that happens, it go anywhere," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Shots fired in St. Mary Parish, one suspect arrested, one still on the run
Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Egle Street in regard to reports of shots fired on Tuesday afternoon. One suspect was arrested, one still at large
houmatimes.com
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
fox8live.com
7 members of ‘Yee Way’ & ‘400 Block’ gangs booked in Houma, 3 wanted
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Seven members of two street gangs in Houma have been booked after an investigation into various crimes lasting several months. According to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman, the crimes committed by these individuals range from burglaries and batteries to drug sales and gun charges. Arrest...
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting this week in New Orleans
A 20-year-old man killed in a shooting earlier this week has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner. Farrin Addison died Monday, the coroner said. Police are trying to determine where the crime happened. Authorities first encountered Addison around 1:30 a.m. Monday when he arrived at a hospital in the...
Man shot in the French Quarter early Thursday morning
According to the NOPD, a shooting happened at the intersection of North Peters and Bienville streets
