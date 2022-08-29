Read full article on original website
Related
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
‘Tis Time!’ Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
I put a spell on you! Nearly three decades after Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, fans continue to watch the Halloween classic on repeat — and can't wait for more. In the original movie, Max (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, bringing Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and […]
Here's Everything New on Disney+ in September 2022
Here are all the titles coming to Disney+ in September 2022, including 'Pinocchio,' 'Andor,' and 'Hocus Pocus 2.'
NFL・
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Director Teases Honoring Binx in a "Fun" Way
The first teaser for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 featured an adorable black cat, leading some fans to think the spirit of Thackery Binx could be returning in feline form, and while it has since been confirmed that Binx is largely absent from the adventure, director Anne Fletcher recently confirmed that the character will still be addressed in a "fun" way. While the sequel has revived the Sanderson sisters as well as the zombified Billy Butcherson, the sequel seems to be shifting focus to a new generation of characters, with the heroes of the original film confirmed to be absent from the new film. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30th.
RELATED PEOPLE
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
womansday.com
Read Nicole Kidman's Reaction to Emma Roberts Publicly Declaring Her Love for Keith Urban
This content is imported from instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
hypebeast.com
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer
A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
'Glee' actor says she was so intimidated by Lea Michele on set that she couldn't look in her direction or talk to the star
Lindsay Pearce, who played Harmony on "Glee," told Insider the "Funny Girl" actress was such a star she told herself not even to look at her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Split Following Bledel’s Surprise Exit From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have split after eight years of marriage. Kartheiser filed for divorce in Putnam County, NY.
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
Washington Examiner
Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie
Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’
Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
'Boy Meets World' star Rider Strong reveals why he and Ben Savage 'didn't get along that well' when the show started
Rider Strong said on his "Boy Meets World" rewatch podcast that he initially didn't get along with Savage because he was a "northern California snob."
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
Comments / 0