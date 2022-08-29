Read full article on original website
Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November
If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
¡Viva Casper!: Acclaimed band Jarabe Mexicano headlines ‘Fiesta WYO’ event on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mexican–American border band Jarabe Mexicano is the featured act during the Fiesta WYO event at David Street Station on Saturday, Sept. 3 in downtown Casper. The band blends a variety of traditional and modern music, mixing Mexican and Latino styles that include folk and...
PHOTOS: Boomtown recreation of Sunrise Lanes features state-of-the-art equipment, arcade games
CASPER, Wyo. — The bowling alley that opened at the Sunrise Shopping Center 60 years ago will have its grand re-opening next week as Boomtown Blast, showcasing major renovations, state-of-the-art equipment, and an arcade. “We wanted to create the ultimate entertainment experience for families,” said Chuck Hawley, a partner...
Casper Historic Preservation Commission shares map featuring downtown, Old Yellowstone District resources
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has shared a new digital map with pictures, descriptions and historical information regarding properties evaluated in a cultural survey of Casper’s architectural and historical resources in the downtown and Old Yellowstone District areas. Conducted from 2013 to 2015, the survey...
Fresh off Emmy win, Casper filmmaker takes home 307 Film Festival prize
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper video producer’s awards shelf is getting a bit more crowded. This past weekend, Anthony Stengel’s short film “Fire Spinner” was chosen as “Best Documentary” in the annual 307 International Film Festival in Laramie. “‘Fire Spinner’ [was] a recent...
Casper Filmmaker Wins ‘Best Documentary’ at 307 Film Festival
Anthony Stengel did it again. Just two months after winning an Emmy Award for his short documentary film 'Dying Light,' Stengel also won 'Best Documentary,' for a different film at the 307 Film Festival. Stengel, under the Stengel Media banner, produced the documentary 'Fire Spinner' for Wyoming PBS, telling the...
(PHOTOS) Casper’s colorful new mural set for dedication on Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Muralist Koda Witsken is used to interruptions while she works. While working on the Casper Mural Project’s latest mural Friday afternoon, numerous passersby stopped to ask questions. One toddler earned a fist-bump. A couple of times, voices from across the street could be heard hollering, ‘It’s beautiful!'”
‘Extremely challenging’: Casper resident finishes intense ‘Sharkfest’ Alcatraz swim
CASPER, Wyo. — A couple of weekends ago, Casper resident Jocelyn Johnson, 34, took a ferry ride from the San Francisco bay out to Alcatraz Island. This wasn’t a normal tourist’s trip to the infamous former federal penitentiary, however. “They made jokes as we were going out...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
Blockbuster deal: All movies available for $3 at Casper theaters on Saturday for ‘National Cinema Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — Do you feel the need, the need to see “Maverick” one last time on the big screen this summer?. All Movie Palace Inc. screens in Wyoming, including those in Casper, will charge $3 admission on Saturday, Sept. 3 for “National Cinema Day.”. All...
‘Illegal burning of weeds’ leads to garage fire in Casper on Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A detached garage was seriously damaged on Wednesday night after a fire at the 900 block of South Conwell in Casper. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived at around 9:50 p.m. to the structure and were quickly able to extinguish the fire. No...
CHECK OUT: Casper Summer Fun Photo Album 2022
As Summer 2022 comes to a close, we thought it would be a great idea to look at back at some of the best moments. We asked our social media audience to share pictures of their most funs times this season. No matter if it was sunbathing in your backyard, floating the river, barbequing with friends, jet-skiing at Alcova, enjoying some family time at the Beartrap Summer Festival, partying during a concert at David Street Station, or anything else you can possibly think of, we just wanted to see those photos!
Obituaries: Kolb, Stephens, Shank
Michael “Mikey” Kolb: January 1, 1963 – August 24, 2022. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Michael “Mikey” Kolb, age 59, of Mills, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on January 1, 1963, in Salt Lake City to Dan and Connie Kolb.
Climb Wyoming to offer free healthcare careers training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for single mothers to learn about a free Healthcare Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
Operations manager Jackie Landess to leave David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station’s operations manager, Jackie Landess, is leaving the organization, it announced Wednesday. Landess provided eight years of service that included massively popular events like the 2017 Eclipse Festival and the Ian Munsick concert that brought thousands to David Street Station on Aug. 20, 2022.
Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
Obituaries: Young-Johnson, Maguire, DeMarce
Kameron Young-Johnson was born November 3, 1994, and was taken from us on August 9, 2022. Kameron was a resident of Casper, Wyoming, but born in California. He is survived by his mother Nannette Rose, his sister Rochelle Irvine, baby Havik Young Johnson, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins. Kameron was...
(PHOTOS) Wildfire burns near Dave Johnston Power Plant on Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire is burning near the Dave Johnston Power Plant in Converse County on Wednesday afternoon. A person reached by phone at the Glenrock Police Department confirmed that the fire was in the vicinity of the plant. There have been no evacuations as of 3 p.m. at the plant, and emergency vehicles are on site.
Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum to host Spanish-American War program
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will host the program “Wyoming National Guardsmen in the Philippines, 1898–1899″ on Thursday, Sept. 15, in Casper. Mark Johnson, PhD, a contract historian for the Wyoming National Guard and the Senior Army Instructor at Natrona County High School in Casper, will present the program. It will start at 7 p.m. at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum and will be broadcast via Facebook live.
Library offers free books through ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ program
CASPER, Wyo. — A program initiated by country superstar Dolly Parton to give books to children is now available through the Natrona County Public Library. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library gifts high-quality books monthly by mail to children from birth to age 5, regardless of family income. “When you...
