ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

MISSING TEEN: 14-year-old runaway found safe by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOiOh_0hZddY7j00

UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have located 14-year-old Keara Thomas and she is safe.

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt and carrying a bag of clothing at the time.

Thomas is described as a Black female, standing five foot and seven inches, and weighing 100 pounds. According to deputies, she is believed to possibly be in the eastern area of Ouachita Parish, La.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QhPQR_0hZddY7j00

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Thomas, please contact the sheriff’s office at 318-329-1200.

Comments / 3

Carlos Harris
8d ago

Ok so if someone saw her leaving with a bag of clothes, why didn’t they say something? The report not adding up

Reply(1)
4
Related
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies still searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th

UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LaSalle Parish Sheriff deputies investigating fatal shooting

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, just prior to 11 PM, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 400 block of LA 460 in the Whitehall Community. According to deputies, the shooting claimed the life of 45-year-old Stacy Shaw of Trout, La. Deputies detained the alleged shooter, 24-year-old […]
TROUT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman arrested; allegedly chased victim with knife, faked a seizure, and threatened to shoot police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to Parkview Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that 39-year-old Katherine Ann George allegedly chased the victim with a broom and knife. According to […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Another fight among YCP cadets leads to more arrests

CAMP MINDEN, La. – For the second time in as many weeks, a host of law enforcement agencies had to respond to a fight among cadets in the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden. This time, however, two are accused of jumping a security guard and trying to disarm him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
MINDEN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calhoun, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ouachita Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in GSU dorm damage

A California man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus after police investigated damage to a dorm room. GSU Police responded to Wheatley Hall about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday regarding a complaint of property damage. A staffer told officers the room had been severely damaged, including the closet door, the wall, entry door, a dresser, and nightstand. An estimate of the damage was calculated at over $1,100.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police holds child safety seat check

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police held a child safety seat check for citizens to stop by and make sure their car seats are installed correctly. Officer Mike Karstendiek said “this is a free event for anybody to come out here and just be sure that their child safety seat is installed […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Winn Parish man found safe by authorities

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 2, 2022, Elisha Jonah Barrow has been located safe by authorities. WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after […]
WINN PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Ouachita Parish Sheriff
MyArkLaMiss

2019 murder of Morehouse Parish man still unsolved

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In 2019, a small Morehouse Parish community was shaken after their neighbor was found murdered inside of his own home. The investigation never led to an arrest and his killer is still at large. Forty-two-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell was gunned down in his home in the Spicewood Village Mobile Park on May […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Road rage leads to the arrest of Ruston man for allegedly pointing gun at driver, authorities say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the […]
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Kiroli Dog Park wins Bark for Your Park grant

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– West Monroe’s Kiroli Dog Park entered the Bark for Your Park contest a few months ago to hopefully win a grant for park updates. The contest ended on August 31, and Kiroli Dog Park was announced as one of the recipients of a 5,000 dollar grant. Dog owners who frequent the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Juveniles charged in Farmerville

The Farmerville Police Department took three juveniles into custody after investigating a vehicle theft and vehicle burglaries that occurred last week. On August 23 and 24, Farmerville PD officers investigated reports of a stolen vehicle and later several vehicle burglaries and damage to property complaints. While attempting to locate the stolen vehicle, officers observed the vehicle on Camp Road and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was abandoned in Union Villa Apartments.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy