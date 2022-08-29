Preston, new president at Mercer CCC, talks about enrollment, costs — and big-picture role community colleges play

Bussel Realty Corp. on Thursday said it brokered the sale of a 220,000-square-foot industrial complex on 24 acres in Bridgewater for $37 million. Located at 568 Central Ave., the property is located near Routes 22, 202 and 206, Interstate 287 and the New Jersey Turnpike. The complex is comprised of five industrial buildings, and features a large active rail infrastructure with seven railroad slips capable of ±135 rail carts, eight parking areas, 12 overhead cranes, heavy power and transformers on site. It has a low coverage ratio of industrial property to acreage, making it ideal for trailer parking and outdoor storage.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO