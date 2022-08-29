Preston, new president at Mercer CCC, talks about enrollment, costs — and big-picture role community colleges play

Read full article on original website
Restoring history: Newark Symphony Hall capital improvement campaign receives major donations
Newark Symphony Hall, once a jewel of the city, continues to take steps back in that direction. The facility, which opened in 1925, recently received two major donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation that will help in its drive to complete its 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign. Prudential...
Century 21 Cedarcrest Realty welcomes new director of growth and career development
Century 21 Cedarcrest Realty recently announced that Manuela “Mannie” Rodriguez has joined the Caldwell-based real estate brokerage as director of growth and career development. In her new role, Rodriguez will recruit new real estate agents and oversee their training and professional development. A Cedar Grove resident, Rodriguez has...
Stearns joining NJHA in newly created role of chief government relations officer
Christine Stearns, the well-respected public affairs specialist in Trenton and in health care circles across the state, will assume the newly created role of chief government relations officer at the New Jersey Hospital Association this fall, the group will announce later Thursday. Stearns, who had been serving as the director...
N.J. Jewish Business Alliance honors Freiman, Zangari, KRE Group
The New Jersey Jewish Business Alliance honored three individuals at its 8th annual Legislative and Business Luncheon, held recently at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark. The NJJBA, under the direction of founder and Executive Director David Rosenberg, aims to connect and advocate for New Jersey businesses in government, educational and public institutions.
Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100
Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
Englewood Health appoints new chief of emergency medicine
Englewood Health said it recently appointed Dr. Erik Chu as chief of emergency medicine, succeeding Dr. Hillary Cohen, who has been chief of emergency medicine since 2015. Chu has been a part of Englewood Health’s emergency department team since 2005 and has served as its assistant medical director since 2018.
IAA expands presence in Garden State with new Port Murray location
Insurance Auto Auctions, or IAA Inc., a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, said it is opening its sixth location in New Jersey in Port Murray. The state-of-the-art facility increases IAA’s capacity by more than 30% in the state. This follows several recent strategic investments that have...
New MRI technology at Trinitas Regional Medical Center increases treatment options, screening capabilities
Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, said it recently increased treatment options and screening capabilities with the addition of new, state-of-the-art imaging technology. The medical center said the newly unveiled Nadine Brechner Interventional Radiology Suite and a new magnetic resonance imaging machine will increase access to comprehensive care...
Greek Development, Principal Real Estate secure $30M construction loan in prime, last mile market
East Brunswick-based Greek Development and Principal Real Estate Investors have secured $32.11 million in financing from Provident Bank for the redevelopment project at 900 Wheeler Way — a 210,564-square-foot industrial campus in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Greek and Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the property in June 2006, after which they...
Hoboken to provide more than $625K in grants to Hoboken Housing Authority
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced Thursday that the city of Hoboken will provide the Hoboken Housing Authority $628,927 in Community Development Block Grant funding for capital upgrades to replace facility boilers, improve lighting and upgrades security systems. The grant is the largest part of more than $774,000 of grants that...
WorkSocial partners with Flexspace to offer companies flexibility to book workspaces on demand
Jersey City-based WorkSocial on Thursday said it partnered with FlexSpace, a platform that offers employees the ability to discover, book and manage on-demand workspaces. Flexspace allows the flexibility to book meeting rooms, private offices and shared workspaces as needed, with no commitment or upfront cost. Businesses, employees and entrepreneurs can now secure space at any of WorkSocial’s headquarters in Jersey City, through Flexspace’s booking platform.
Bussel Realty Corp. trades 220,000 sq. ft. industrial complex in Bridgewater
Bussel Realty Corp. on Thursday said it brokered the sale of a 220,000-square-foot industrial complex on 24 acres in Bridgewater for $37 million. Located at 568 Central Ave., the property is located near Routes 22, 202 and 206, Interstate 287 and the New Jersey Turnpike. The complex is comprised of five industrial buildings, and features a large active rail infrastructure with seven railroad slips capable of ±135 rail carts, eight parking areas, 12 overhead cranes, heavy power and transformers on site. It has a low coverage ratio of industrial property to acreage, making it ideal for trailer parking and outdoor storage.
Bussel Realty Corp. leases 4,000 sq. ft. in Roselle
Bussel Realty Corp. said Wednesday that it leased 4,000 square feet at 169 E. Highland Parkway in Roselle, a 16,500-square foot industrial property, to P&I Global Tire. Steve Jaynes, industrial specialist with BRC and one of the company’s leading tenant and landlord brokerage representatives, represented the landlord, MM NJ Realty LLC, and tenant, P&I Global Tire, in the transaction.
NAI James E. Hanson negotiates sale of 9,000 sq. ft. mixed-use building in Weehawken
NAI James E. Hanson on Wednesday said it traded a 9,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 3522 Park Ave. in Weehawken. Hanson’s Joan Cenicola and John Schilp represented the seller, 3522 Park Ave LLC, in the transaction with buyers, Lennard Charles & Michael Ignatieff. The property is a three-story building with...
