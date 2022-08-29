Read full article on original website
Marvel Preview: All-Out Avengers #1
INTRODUCING: THE ALL-NEW AVENGERS SERIES THAT STARTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND RACES TO A SHOCKING CLIMAX! An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent… Plunge into the action and take a deep breath because you will not be allowed up for air as a thrilling new series kicks off in the strongest, strangest way possible.
Marvel Preview: Ghost Rider #6
There’s somebody else out there who knows what it means to suffer—to feel sickened by the pain and suffering they’ve inflicted on the world—and his name is Logan. After the motorcycle rally at Hell’s Backbone, Wolverine and Johnny Blaze are brought together, but will they race forward as enemies or allies in the war against the shadow country?
DC Preview: The New Champion of Shazam! #2
Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she’s feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she’s the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?
Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #6
STAND FOR JUDGMENT! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let’s find out. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
Marvel Preview New Mutants #29
SIBLING REVIVAL! Gabby and Karma have gone missing…and it’s up to Daken and James Proudstar to track them down! Stained by their own sense of failures concerning their respective siblings—Daken’s guilt over not being able to protect Gabby from the Shadow King and Warpath’s avoidance in reuniting with the recently resurrected John Proudstar—the two must face their own insecurities in order to find the young mutants.
Marvel Preview: Wolverine #24
HELL ON EARTH! The Hand’s HELLBRIDE seeks revenge on WOLVERINE and SOLEM. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet’s last, best hope!. LEGACY #366 | A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN Written by: Benjamin Percy. Art...
Marvel Preview: Moon Knight #15
Moon Knight needs information and must rely on his old allies to get it for him. Secrets are ferreted out from the steamiest gutters to the highest seats of power, while Moon Knight must reveal a hidden truth to those closest to him. Written by: Jed MacKay. Art by: Alessandro...
See every Marvel NetEase games variant cover out October 2022
Marvel Comics and NetEase Games are teaming up for a series of variant covers, out in October, kicking off October 4th. These covers feature digital art of Marvel’s biggest heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, Daken, and Scarlet Witch, to name a few. NetEase is China’s leading internet and online...
DC Preview: Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #4
It’s Zillah versus Nubia for the power of Sekhmet! Once upon a time they were allies, but now they have been driven apart by a vindictive goddess. Can these women find peace and understanding in time to realize the real danger in front of them? Or is this the end of Nubia’s reign for good? Find out in the final issue of our miniseries!
DC Preview: Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #6
The Neo-Year is drawing toward its epic conclusion: Terry McGinnis has spent the last year waging his war on the artificial intelligence that conquered Neo-Gotham. In this issue he’ll have to put together everything he’s learned, refine his own myth as Batman, and bring down Donovan Lumos, Neo-Gotham’s A.I., and the Sword of Gotham. Terry McGinnis flies the night sky in a new Batman Beyond suit. Everything about the Batman Beyond mythos changes here.
‘Islets’ review: Pilot and fight your way through this charming metroidvania
Metroidvanias have really taken off in recent years, especially in the indie world, with titles like Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest receiving critical acclaim. Islets is a new game developed by Kyle Thompson that will seamlessly join that list of great indie metroidvanias. There’s a lot to enjoy in Islets, from its rickety airships to its brightly colored floating islands.
Channel Surfing: Awesome TV picks for the week of 08/29/2022
This week’s Channel Surfing TV picks cover a wide variety of genres including teen superhero, animated science fiction, and high fantasy. The Justice Society of America (JSA) looks to work with former foes in Stargirl. Humans find a new way to live past death using technology in Pantheon. Then, visit the Second Age of Middle Earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Netflix cancels ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season
On Friday, Nellie Andreeva at Deadline.com reported that Netflix has canceled their series adaptation of Resident Evil after just one season. The series was hit or miss with critics (we liked it), but was not embraced by many of the game franchise’s hardcore fans. A brief perusal of Resident Evil Facebook groups to a couple of key factors for their discontent.
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 119: ‘The Clone Wars’ Rewatch 2 – The Toydaria Duology
Continuing our The Clone Wars rewatch chronologically through the series we discus episode 3-01, “Clone Cadets”, which is Part 1 of the Domino Squad trilogy. However, since that trilogy is broken up over time we also covered the following two chronological episodes which make up The Toydaria Duology: Episode 3-03, Supply Lines, and Episode 1-01 Ambush.
EXCLUSIVE AHOY extended Preview: Highball #1
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY meets THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE—for a game of darts, over shots!. Meet space pilot HIGHBALL, the best shot in the galaxy—except for one problem: he can only hit the target when he’s dead drunk. In this outrageous first issue, he faces off against a fierce but alluring bird-warrior, a disturbingly racist A.I., a crypto-obsessed fellow pilot, the maddening bureaucracy of Space Corp—and, of course, his own shameful inadequacies. Highball: SAVING THE GALAXY, ONE PINT AT A TIME!
‘MultiVersus’ review: Warner Bros. looks to stake its claim in the brawler genre
Warner Bros looks to give Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros series a run for its money with its new button-smashing platform fighter MultiVersus. Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus boasts legendary characters from Warner Bros’s endless roster of top-tier animation and live-action properties, including Batman, Shaggy, and even Lebron James. It’s chaotic and brutal and makes you both nostalgic and excited for crossovers you never thought possible. Still, the real question I’m sure everybody wants to know is if MultiVersus is worth picking up.
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
Marvel releases two new ‘Hellfire Gala’ Infinity Comic stories and trailer
To celebrate X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2022 one-shot arriving on the Marvel Unlimited app, Marvel has released a trailer for the Secret X-Men story arc featuring two new Hellfire Gala stories, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA CONFESSIONALS #1 and X-MEN UNLIMITED #50: SECRET X-MEN ARC, and both are now available in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.
