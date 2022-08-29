Read full article on original website
Marvel Preview: ‘Miracleman’ #0 cover art and interior pages
Marvel Comics has revealed all the variant covers for Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham’s much-anticipated Miracleman #0. Out on October 5th, the one-shot will feature new stories by Jason Aaron and Mike Carey, legendary writer/artist Ty Templeton, acclaimed artist Ryan Stegman, and more, as well as a prelude to Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham’s upcoming new chapter for the character.
Marvel Preview: All-Out Avengers #1
INTRODUCING: THE ALL-NEW AVENGERS SERIES THAT STARTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND RACES TO A SHOCKING CLIMAX! An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent… Plunge into the action and take a deep breath because you will not be allowed up for air as a thrilling new series kicks off in the strongest, strangest way possible.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Wasp #1 variant cover
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a variant cover by Kasia Nie for Wasp #1. The four-issue series arrives in comic shops on January 18th with a story by Al Ewing and art by Nie! The new series is in the same vein as Al Ewing and Tom Reilly’s Ant-Man, but focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp!
Celebrate Luke Cage’s 50th anniversary with J. Scott Campbell variant cover
He goes by Powerman, but we all call him Luke Cage in our hearts, and he’s celebrating his 50-year anniversary this year. To toast him, Marvel Comics has revealed a variant cover by comics artist J. Scott Campbell, which will grace Daredevil #4. Written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Rafael De Latorre, Daredevil #4 will be out in comic shops on October 12.
Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #6
STAND FOR JUDGMENT! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let’s find out. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
Marvel Preview: New Fantastic Four #4
The New Fantastic Four’s battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues—and if Wolverine can’t control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it’s going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!
DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #5
The Clockwork Killer’s identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!. Flashpoint Beyond #5. Writers: Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams. Artists:...
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2
The Celestials said “Correct excess deviation.” Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?. Written by: Kieron Gillen. Art by: Guiu Vilanova, Dijjo Lima. Cover by: Esad Ribic. Page...
DC Preview: Batman: Dear Detective #1
BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo’s most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight’s never-ending crusade.
Marvel Preview: Ghost Rider #6
There’s somebody else out there who knows what it means to suffer—to feel sickened by the pain and suffering they’ve inflicted on the world—and his name is Logan. After the motorcycle rally at Hell’s Backbone, Wolverine and Johnny Blaze are brought together, but will they race forward as enemies or allies in the war against the shadow country?
DC Preview: Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #6
The Neo-Year is drawing toward its epic conclusion: Terry McGinnis has spent the last year waging his war on the artificial intelligence that conquered Neo-Gotham. In this issue he’ll have to put together everything he’s learned, refine his own myth as Batman, and bring down Donovan Lumos, Neo-Gotham’s A.I., and the Sword of Gotham. Terry McGinnis flies the night sky in a new Batman Beyond suit. Everything about the Batman Beyond mythos changes here.
DC Preview: The New Champion of Shazam! #2
Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she’s feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she’s the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?
Marvel Preview: Moon Knight #15
Moon Knight needs information and must rely on his old allies to get it for him. Secrets are ferreted out from the steamiest gutters to the highest seats of power, while Moon Knight must reveal a hidden truth to those closest to him. Written by: Jed MacKay. Art by: Alessandro...
DC Preview: Poison Ivy #4
Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn’t your average HR rep. She’s much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.
DC Preview: Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1
Al Rothstein has big shoes to fill. Very big shoes. But he needs to prove himself before he can call himself Atom Smasher. He has the costume, and he has a mission…he just has to make it through the night in one piece. And in part 3 of the...
‘Amazing Fantasy’ #1000 uses Spider-Man to hit you in the feels
It’s Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary this year, and there’s no better way to celebrate the character than with an extra-sized Amazing Fantasy #1000 issue. Spidey’s first appearance was in Amazing Fantasy #15, so Marvel is fudging the numbers a bit, jumping ahead to the 1,000th issue and featuring some of comics’ greatest creators. Dan Slott also returns to write the webhead, along with Jonathan Hickman, Neil Gaiman, Rainbow Rowell, Michael Cho, and Kurt Busiek, to name a few. The question is, is this anthology truly a celebration of Spider-Man you should pick up, or a celebration that misses the mark?
DC Preview: Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #4
It’s Zillah versus Nubia for the power of Sekhmet! Once upon a time they were allies, but now they have been driven apart by a vindictive goddess. Can these women find peace and understanding in time to realize the real danger in front of them? Or is this the end of Nubia’s reign for good? Find out in the final issue of our miniseries!
DC Preview: Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4
Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the heroes have learned the secret of Pariah’s new worlds—but at what cost does this knowledge come, and what can they even do with this information—or even worse, perhaps Pariah and the Great Darkness want them to know…? On Earth-Zero, Deathstroke continues to move forward with his plans to erase legacy heroics once and for all, while Jon Kent, Nightwing, and the ragtag group of youngsters rally to step up to the increasing number of challenges. The event of the year rages on! Dark Crisis is in many ways the direct sequel to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. In this issue Pariah’s attempt to restore the infinite Multiverse reaches a breaking point!
‘Vanish’ #1 offers violent delights melding superheroes and magic
Vanish is the much anticipated new series by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, who both blew our minds with a new and exciting take on Venom back in 2018. The series is out September 21st, but followers of Stegman and Cates’ KLC Substack have seen most, if not all, of the issues and gorgeous character designs over the last year. With the series launch only a few short weeks away, we all have one question on our minds: is it good?
