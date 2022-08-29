Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the heroes have learned the secret of Pariah’s new worlds—but at what cost does this knowledge come, and what can they even do with this information—or even worse, perhaps Pariah and the Great Darkness want them to know…? On Earth-Zero, Deathstroke continues to move forward with his plans to erase legacy heroics once and for all, while Jon Kent, Nightwing, and the ragtag group of youngsters rally to step up to the increasing number of challenges. The event of the year rages on! Dark Crisis is in many ways the direct sequel to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. In this issue Pariah’s attempt to restore the infinite Multiverse reaches a breaking point!

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO