Deputy killed while driving home with dinner for family, Texas cops say. ‘Tragic’

An off-duty deputy was on his way home with dinner for his family when he was shot and killed, according to law enforcement agencies in Texas.

A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The caller said someone was shot inside a vehicle .

Responding deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office found a small car crashed into a tree in the median, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver, who was shot at least one time, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was the only person in the car.

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton identified the victim as Deputy Omar Ursin.

“It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of the senseless murder of one of our own,” he said.

Ursin was driving in Atascocita , about 25 miles northeast of Houston, when someone shot into his car, according to a news release from Eagleton.

Witnesses reported a “dark colored, newer model, 4-door car, with tinted windows” was driving next to the deputy when someone inside fired at the deputy’s car, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle then drove away.

“The reason for the shooting at this point is unknown,” Sgt. Dennis Wolfford told KTRK. “We don’t know if it was road rage. We don’t know if it has something to do with him being law enforcement. We’re still trying to determine that.”

Anyone with additional information or surveillance video is asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

“We ask that you pray for Deputy Omar Ursin’s family, friends and all of us who are devastated by the loss of our brother,” Eagleton said. “Rest In Peace Deputy Ursin, we’ve got it from here.”

