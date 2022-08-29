Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title
EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
Ben Kingsley To Return As Trevor Slattery In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series
Oscar winner Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the Marvel/Disney+ series Wonder Man, Deadline has confirmed. Slattery is a failed actor who posed as the main baddie, The Mandarin, in Iron Man 3. However, Tony Stark foils him. Slattery returned as a good guy in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, ultimately joining the superhero’s side. He is taken prisoner by Shang-Chi’s father Xu Wenwu, aka The Mandarin. The character also starred in the short film All Hail the King, which follows him in prison and getting released by one of the real Mandarin’s associates. Shang-Chi...
Naomie Harris & Natalie Dormer Set For Guillem Morales’ Thriller ‘The Wasp’ Based On Morgan Lloyd Malcolm Play; XYZ Films To Produce, Launch Sales At TIFF
EXCLUSIVE: Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) have been tapped to lead the psychological thriller The Wasp, which BAFTA winner and two-time nominee Guillem Morales (Inside No. 9) is directing for XYZ Films. The film based on Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s play of the same name, which ran in 2015 at London’s Hampstead Theatre, follows Heather (Harris) and Carla (Dormer), who agree to meet after having not spoken in years. Over tea, Heather presents a very unexpected proposition that will change their lives forever. Malcolm adapted the screenplay for the film, slated to enter production in Bath, UK in November. Nate Bolotin...
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series
Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Natalie Portman's New Streaming Series Has Suspended Filming Following A Violent Threat
Natalie Portman is filming a new limited series for Apple in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ice Cube Felt Chris Tucker Would Be Outgrowing His Fans by Not Returning to the ‘Friday’ Films
Ice Cube once shared how he wanted Chris Tucker to return to the ‘Friday’ franchise so he wouldn’t ‘outgrow’ fans of the movies.
