Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Free Preschool Available for Newton StudentsProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Drug Overdose Kills Over 100 Americans Every Day, Mostly from Prescription DrugsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Schedule Changes, Discounts, and More From NJT This Labor Day WeekendMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Dead rabid fox found in N.J. state park that remains closed, officials say
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and story have been updated after the state environmental officials issued a statement Thursday evening with additional information that partially contradicted the account by county health officials. A dead rabid fox has been found in the Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County, where county...
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
State launches new website to help N.J. residents to recover from future disasters like Ida
New Jersey has launched a new website to help residents, small businesses, nonprofits, and local governments get information on how to recover from a disaster and prepare for future storms. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the site — DisasterHelp.nj.gov — at an event Thursday commemorating the one-year anniversary of the remnants...
New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
N.J. reports 1,713 COVID cases, 10 deaths. New booster shots coming in days.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on updated booster shots. The CDC approved the new rollout on Thursday. The boosters target the most common omicron strains, and should be arriving...
Young Menendez proposes compromise in controversial Newark Bay-Hudson Turnpike Extension plan
Hudson County’s shoo-in for Congress is offering a compromise solution to one of the hottest debates in the county right now: the proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike’s Newark Bay-Hudson County Extension. In an op-ed piece published on NJ.com, 8th District candidate Robert “Rob” Menendez suggested that...
weatherboy.com
USGS Confirms Pair of Earthquakes in New Jersey; Dozens Report Shaking in Northern Portion of the State
USGS has confirmed that two relatively weak earthquakes struck New Jersey yesterday in northern New Jersey, confirming what many people had reported on social media. USGS received more than 5 dozen reports of shaking from the stronger of two earthquakes which struck Morris County. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.3...
Atlantic County Traffic Advisory for Galloway Township, NJ
Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced a traffic advisory for Galloway Township that will impact motorists today, Friday, September 2 as follows:. There will be a stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern that will be in effect on Jimmie Leeds Road over Mattix Run, near 4th Avenue, in Galloway Township. Shoulder...
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
The bird flu outbreak has hit N.J. What threat does it pose to humans?
Dead birds litter the ground. A North Jersey trail was recently closed. Exhibits were shut down at the Cape May County Zoo and Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange.
N.J. reports 1,815 COVID cases, 8 deaths; rate of transmission ticks up
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another confirmed 1,815 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths as the rate of transmission begins to rise again. New Jersey’s rate of transmission on Thursday was 0.91, a drop from 1.01 a month ago but an increase from 0.87 on Monday. A transmission...
News 12
Potentially rabid fox forces closure of New Jersey state park
Park officials say a potentially rabid fox is to blame for the closure of a state park on one of its most popular weekends. The fox apparently had several recent encounters with people visiting Double Trouble State Park. This is the second animal encounter in a week to force the...
Small earthquakes shake N.J. county, agency says
Morris County residents experienced a small earthquake Tuesday evening, USGS officials told NJ Advance Media. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded a less than one mile west of White Meadow Lake, an unincorporated community in Rockaway Township at 5.14 p.m., according to USGS reports.
N.J. man killed by freight train in ‘tragic accident,’ official says
A 29-year-old Bergenfield man was fatally struck by a train in what officials described as an accident late Wednesday in Bergen County. The southbound CSX train hit the man near the West Madison Avenue crossing in Dumont around 11:40 p.m., according to police. “The investigation supports that this was not...
New Jersey pilot program testing alternative to gas tax. Volunteers can earn up to $100
Officials are exploring whether a mileage-based fee would work better than a state gas tax. Volunteers can earn up to $100
USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey
Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up.
