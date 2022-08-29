Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Springfield Saturday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress streets for a report of a single car crash involving a bicyclist. The adult man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. On Sunday, the bicyclist died due to his injuries.

The driver remained at the location and the investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit.

