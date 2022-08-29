Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Springfield Saturday night.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress streets for a report of a single car crash involving a bicyclist. The adult man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. On Sunday, the bicyclist died due to his injuries.Two pedestrians in crosswalk hit by car in Springfield
MAP: Chestnut Street and Congress Street in Springfield
The driver remained at the location and the investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit.
