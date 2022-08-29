Penn State (-3.5) v. Purdue - Thursday Sept. 1 8:00 p.m. - FOX. There is really only one thing you need to know about this game — it’s under the lights at Purdue. As a Buckeye fan, I’ve seen this horror movie before. Although Purdue doesn’t have Rondale Moore, or even a David Bell on their roster, Aidan O’Connell can still put huge numbers on the board. Over his last five games last year, O’Connell tossed 19 touchdowns and threw for at least 390 yards in four of those contests.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO