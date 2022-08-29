Read full article on original website
Football: McCalister aims to ‘make the most’ of new opportunity in familiar defense at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Concert Review: Thundercat’s live show full of rhythm and lifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: Notre Dame and the tale of the big Week 1 match up
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams to preview Ohio State’s AP Top-5 match up against Notre Dame. To get the show started, we...
WATCH: Ohio State Quarterback Surprises Teammates With Extravagant Gift
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 2, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Three Things to Watch: No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame
Congratulations, Buckeye Nation — we have survived the barren wasteland known as the offseason, and are on the verge of starting the 2022 season. It does not get much better than this, with the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame coming into Ohio Stadium for the first time since 1995 to take on the second-ranked Buckeyes in a nationally televised contest on ABC.
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Justice Sueing is cleared to play, Dailyn Swain makes his decision on Friday
Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.
Ohio State Buckeyes return to the field this Saturday — Here’s what to know
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be taking the field for their first home game of the 2022-23 season this week.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball releases full 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Thursday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team unveiled part of their 2022-23 regular season schedule. After a few larger matchups were announced throughout the summer, the Buckeyes began September sharing the rest of their 11-game non-conference slate. Head coach Kevin McGuff’s side starts the regular season with an...
landgrantholyland.com
MC&J: Notre Dame-Ohio State undoubtedly tops Week 1’s slate involving Big Ten teams
Penn State (-3.5) v. Purdue - Thursday Sept. 1 8:00 p.m. - FOX. There is really only one thing you need to know about this game — it’s under the lights at Purdue. As a Buckeye fan, I’ve seen this horror movie before. Although Purdue doesn’t have Rondale Moore, or even a David Bell on their roster, Aidan O’Connell can still put huge numbers on the board. Over his last five games last year, O’Connell tossed 19 touchdowns and threw for at least 390 yards in four of those contests.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: What’s the No. 1 concern as the Buckeyes take on the Irish?
I’m not going to make a formal prediction for this game. There’s too much on the line, I’m not dispassionate enough and the big point spread makes me nervous. I can see the contest going in several different ways. Here’s what I want to happen and, in...
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Previewing Michigan in 2022, Ohio State’s season opener vs. Notre Dame
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Brice Sensabaugh
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews per week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we highlighted Bruce Thornton....
landgrantholyland.com
Notre Dame Offensive Player to Watch: Tight end Michael Mayer
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face a stiff test to open the 2022 season, especially on defense. Sure, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost their starting quarterback from 2021, as well as their top running back and top wide receiver, but they return plenty of other skill position players and a solid offensive line.
landgrantholyland.com
Columbus, Ohio State welcome NCAA in hopes of hosting another Women’s Final Four
Apr. 1, 2018, the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Mississippi State Bulldogs sat level at 58-58 with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish inbounded the ball, finding guard Arike Agunbowale who drained a three, sending a sellout crowd to its feet and earning Notre Dame their second National Championship. Now, in 2022, Columbus is trying to earn a second championship of its own, bidding for another spot on the NCAA Final Four calendar.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Preview: Ohio State’s plan of attack for a successful performance against Notre Dame
Game week is finally here for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they finish up preparing for their season opening AP Top 5 match up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. At the podium this week, Ryan Day and Jim Knowles answered questions about their approach to this game, which starts with physicality.
Kappa Sigma alumni plan to remember brother, start conversation about suicide at Ohio State kickoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s difficult to talk about. It needs to be talked about. “He was an incredible man,” Craig Kish said. “He was really an incredible friend [and] a kind person that unfortunately had mental health issues that ended in a bad way.”. David Gilby...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Notre Dame is a must-win for Ohio State, but the reasons are strange
There are few opportunities for hiccups in today’s college football landscape. Ohio State, as we well remember, barely made the College Football Playoff in 2014 after a single, early loss. What does that mean for this Saturday’s matchup against No. 5 Notre Dame? Ohio State has to win. Obviously....
Farm and Dairy
End of summer events planned at Ohio parks
COLUMBUS — Ohio State Parks have a full lineup of activities planned for the end of the summer. Admission, parking and programs are free at every Ohio State Park. Evening Fishing will be Sept. 2, 3-5 p.m., meeting at the New Galena boat ramp by the pavilion. All equipment and bait are provided.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Rooftop Patios in Columbus
When we polled our readers this summer about their favorite patios in Columbus, we knew we had to include a rooftop patio category since this trend has been booming in Columbus over the past several years. And while many of the rooftop patios you’ll find in the Top 10 list below are newer, there’s a handful of spots that have been open awhile as well.
ccsoh.us
Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom
September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
Golf Digest
At the 'Dye Original' golf course in Ohio, there are vivid and poignant memories at every turn
URBANA, Ohio — P.B. Dye has a home in the Dominican Republic along the renowned Teeth of the Dog golf course that his late parents, Pete and Alice Dye, designed in the early 1970s. And yet he finds paradise on the outskirts of this modest-sized rural town about 50 miles west of Columbus.
