Maricopa County, AZ

Bernice Keller Henson
10d ago

It just seems August and September flipped around. August heat is normally September's temps and September's temps are usually August heat. Just stay Hydrated more with the high temps and protect yourself when in the sun.

fox10phoenix.com

A look at how Phoenix's 'Cool Pavement' program is doing to cool down heat islands

PHOENIX - From a neighborhood in south Phoenix a year ago to another one in north Phoenix in 2020, the city’s "Cool Pavement" program is rolling along. "We have close to 5,000 miles of city streets. Of those, about 4,000 of those miles are neighborhoods, so residential streets. Our cool pavement program is focused on those residential streets," says Kini Knudson, director of street transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix's light rail extension project halfway done, officials say

PHOENIX - Two years have passed since the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub light rail project began, and city officials are now saying that the work is halfway done. "We just achieved that milestone," said Luis Mota, light rail project manager. "We're working our way to get out of the ground. Most of the underground work is about 90% complete.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

City of Phoenix's new road safety plan aims to end serious crashes by 2050

PHOENIX - In 2021, a record number of people died on Phoenix city roads, and the city is on track to beat that in 2022. However, the city is trying to drastically cut down on bad crashes across the city, and on Sept. 7, members of the Phoenix City Council unanimously voted to move forward on the Vision Zero Plan.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

A look at Arizona's 2022 Labor Day weekend DUI stats

Arizona Labor Day weekend 2022 DUI numbers are out, and they're looking a bit better than last year. Data from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows officers arrested 471 people over the holiday weekend, which is down compared to 490 in 2021. However, data shows the total number of traffic stops was up as officers pulled over about 60 more people than last year.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies in north Phoenix crash

A woman was killed in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road on the morning of Sept. 6. Police have not said what caused the crash or if there were any other injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire causes extensive damage to popular north Scottsdale restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Some residents in north Scottsdale may need to make new breakfast plans after a fire broke out at a popular brunch spot. The Scottsdale Fire Department says a police officer was in the area of the Eggstacy restaurant near Thompson Peak Parkway and Pima Road early Tuesday morning at around 1:40 a.m. when he noticed flames coming from the building.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: People in Arizona and abroad react to passing of longtime British monarch

PHOENIX - As news spread of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, people in Arizona, as well as people abroad, are reacting to news of the longtime monarch's death. Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as monarch of the United Kingdom and a number of other countries around the world, passed away on the afternoon (local time) of Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

4 injured after argument leads to shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Four people, including a juvenile, were shot when an argument between three brothers led to a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at an apartment near 28th Street and Broadway Road. Officers responded to the scene and found...
PHOENIX, AZ

