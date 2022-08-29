The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons opens its doors on October 28 and 29 for the return of their haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars. The walk-through haunt, located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence (now Museum of Wayne County History) at 21 Butternut Street in Lyons, takes place from 6-9 PM on October 28th and 29th. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for students and are available both at the door and online at waynehistory.org/hauntedjail. The ticket sale begins today.

