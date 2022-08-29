Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
RCSD grads now working for the district
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has told you about the need for teachers in our area. Thursday, our city’s school district added three more to the roster, and they’re pretty familiar with their new digs. Courtney Jackson-Troupe, Zanayia Hercules, And Rosheada Davis are all RCSD grads, some even returning to...
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad to dock in Rochester Friday night
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. Here's when tours start:
iheart.com
"Racist Party" Host Removed From the Board of the Landmark Society
The Rochester woman who hosted an alleged racist party is now off the board of the Landmark Society. Its Board of Trustees has announced an unanimous vote to remove Mary Nicosia. She was suspended from the board right after she was named as one of the hosts of the party...
13 WHAM
Racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is speaking out against racist graffiti, after a slur was found written on the pavement at Roc City Skatepark. "It’s supposed to be a welcoming place," Evans said. "Using the N-word is not a way to make people feel welcome." The city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Competitive marching band: World championships arrive in Rochester
Fans and attendees will get the chance these corps perform for free on Friday.
What’s Good: Daisy Flour Mill, Cran Orange Kellerbier
Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the new owners of a historic Rochester-area building, a new Genny beer, and Kostia’s return. […]
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Museum’s Haunted Attraction Returns to Lyons
The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons opens its doors on October 28 and 29 for the return of their haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars. The walk-through haunt, located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence (now Museum of Wayne County History) at 21 Butternut Street in Lyons, takes place from 6-9 PM on October 28th and 29th. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for students and are available both at the door and online at waynehistory.org/hauntedjail. The ticket sale begins today.
WHEC TV-10
Outgoing superintendent Lesli Myers-Small posts letter on Twitter, said job was “opportunity of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small posted a letter on Twitter Friday morning saying that serving as the superintendent has been an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Myers-Small served half of her four-year contract and it isn’t clear why she left.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
First African-American President of Colgate Divinity School remembered for legacy of service
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School is mourning the loss of its first-ever African-American president, Dr. James Evans Jr. Dr. Evans served as President of the school for 10 years and passed away late last week. News10NBC talked to the school’s current president about Evans, and the legacy he leaves behind.
Next steps for proposed BID outlined
The Rochester Downtown Development Corp. and Rochester Downtown Partnership have outlined next steps for center city’s proposed business improvement district. These steps include opportunities for community members to share their views. Earlier this month, City Council voted in favor of exploring a business improvement district, a public-private partnership that...
Grab your resume: CollegeFEST returns downtown with jobs, games and food
The event will also feature an array of entertainment, including live music, giant lawn games, food trucks, a mechanical snowboard.
New funding for Black entrepreneurs in Rochester
Senator Jeremy Cooney says the funding will go to the Urban League of Rochester's Business Development Division.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Woman who hosted alleged racist party loses seat on Landmark Society board
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester woman accused of hosting an alleged racist party this summer - and who admitted to posting racist content under a pseudonym on Twitter - has been removed from the Landmark Society of Western New York. Mary Nicosia, who hosted an alleged racist party this...
For Ed Hill, ‘stupid’ isn’t an insult
Ed Hill was recently called “stupid” by his father, but it doesn’t bother him. It happened while Hill was showing his wife some family photos, ones of him wearing chains and choker necklaces, par for the course for the former musician and nightclub DJ. “My father just...
13 WHAM
Union vote could impact University of Rochester employees
Rochester, N.Y. — A union vote is underway that could impact jobs a the University of Rochester and the hospitals. 13WHAM was told wage negotiations have been going on for some time between U of R and the union that represents a variety of skilled trades staff including plumbers, electricians and building mechanics.
wrur.org
‘Breakfast with the Beatles’ with Dave Kane to air at 10 a.m. Sundays beginning Sept. 4
ROCHESTER – Just a little more than a year into his retirement, longtime Rochester radio host Dave Kane is back on the air. This time, Kane joins WXXI Public Media to bring his show “Breakfast with the Beatles” to “Different Radio” Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning September 4 on WITH (90.1 FM in Ithaca; withradio.org) and WRUR (88.5 FM in Rochester; wrur.org online).
Rochester Police Accountability Board member calls for executive director to be reinstated
Dwyer Reynolds sued the board back in July, claiming the board violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law multiple times.
Man retraces steps of Harriet Tubman, stops in Rochester
Johntston's walking journey has taken him from Poplar Neck, Maryland up to Rochester, and will continue to St. Catherine, Ontario.
13 WHAM
'Going outside is terrifying': Teens talk about impact of Rochester's violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Violence is a scary reality for some Rochester teens - and they talked about that Wednesday. At a summit on violence, city leaders heard powerful testimony from young people about how violence affects them every day. It was hosted by Monroe County Legislator Ricky Frazier and...
Former RSCD superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small announces exit from district in farewell letter
Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.
The Rochester Beacon
Rochester, NY
831
Followers
815
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.https://rochesterbeacon.com/
Comments / 2