Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

RCSD grads now working for the district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has told you about the need for teachers in our area. Thursday, our city’s school district added three more to the roster, and they’re pretty familiar with their new digs. Courtney Jackson-Troupe, Zanayia Hercules, And Rosheada Davis are all RCSD grads, some even returning to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is speaking out against racist graffiti, after a slur was found written on the pavement at Roc City Skatepark. "It’s supposed to be a welcoming place," Evans said. "Using the N-word is not a way to make people feel welcome." The city...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

What’s Good: Daisy Flour Mill, Cran Orange Kellerbier

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the new owners of a historic Rochester-area building, a new Genny beer, and Kostia’s return. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Museum’s Haunted Attraction Returns to Lyons

The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons opens its doors on October 28 and 29 for the return of their haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars. The walk-through haunt, located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence (now Museum of Wayne County History) at 21 Butternut Street in Lyons, takes place from 6-9 PM on October 28th and 29th. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for students and are available both at the door and online at waynehistory.org/hauntedjail. The ticket sale begins today.
LYONS, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Next steps for proposed BID outlined

The Rochester Downtown Development Corp. and Rochester Downtown Partnership have outlined next steps for center city’s proposed business improvement district. These steps include opportunities for community members to share their views. Earlier this month, City Council voted in favor of exploring a business improvement district, a public-private partnership that...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

For Ed Hill, ‘stupid’ isn’t an insult

Ed Hill was recently called “stupid” by his father, but it doesn’t bother him. It happened while Hill was showing his wife some family photos, ones of him wearing chains and choker necklaces, par for the course for the former musician and nightclub DJ. “My father just...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Union vote could impact University of Rochester employees

Rochester, N.Y. — A union vote is underway that could impact jobs a the University of Rochester and the hospitals. 13WHAM was told wage negotiations have been going on for some time between U of R and the union that represents a variety of skilled trades staff including plumbers, electricians and building mechanics.
ROCHESTER, NY
wrur.org

‘Breakfast with the Beatles’ with Dave Kane to air at 10 a.m. Sundays beginning Sept. 4

ROCHESTER – Just a little more than a year into his retirement, longtime Rochester radio host Dave Kane is back on the air. This time, Kane joins WXXI Public Media to bring his show “Breakfast with the Beatles” to “Different Radio” Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning September 4 on WITH (90.1 FM in Ithaca; withradio.org) and WRUR (88.5 FM in Rochester; wrur.org online).
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

